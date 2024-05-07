Online Bookmaker Novibet Announces Digital Compliance Partnership with W2 by FullCircl

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novibet, a global leader in online betting, has today announced that it has selected FullCircl's identity solutions platform, W2, as its new digital compliance partner. The partnership will help Novibet meet regulatory compliance requirements and ensure its customers gamble in a safe and secure environment.

The solution W2 has designed for Novibet strikes the perfect balance between compliance and customer engagement. A suite of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions provides the bookmaker with access to global sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), and watchlist data from key jurisdictions across South America, North America, and the EU, through a single API access point. Screening millions of records per month for Novibet prevents money laundering at initial onboarding stage, through ongoing monitoring, and at point of transaction. This ensures a swift journey for Novibet's ever-growing customer base, whilst protecting its reputation.

Speaking about the decision to partner with W2, Giannis Papastamou, Head of Customer Compliance & Group MLRO at Novibet commented: "W2 came highly recommended by DTI Solutions, a leading cyber security integrator to the gambling industry. This collaboration underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ongoing player protection while delivering a seamless and secure gaming experience for our customers. Based on what we've seen so far, we're already keen to explore ways to integrate more of the W2 product suite into our platform."

Jess Whitehouse, Head of Customer Success, Identity Solutions at FullCircl commented: "We are delighted that Novibet has selected W2 by FullCircl. We're providing them with a best practice approach to gambling compliance, including non-intrusive identity verification checks that balance the need for customer due diligence (CDD) with frictionless onboarding and superior player experience. I would also like to thank our trusted partner DTI for their role in bringing this partnership to fruition."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most. Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

About Novibet:

Novibet is an established GameTech company operating in Europe, the Americas, and ROW countries (Greece, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Finland, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Canada, Cyprus, and New Zealand), with tech hubs in Europe (Greece & Malta) and 900+ employees across all countries of operation. Novibet has its own proprietary betting platform that integrates leading official data providers; its own algorithms generating an extensive betting offer that includes In Play and Minute markets; in-house developed Automatic and Hybrid Cash-Out options; quick settlement of bets; and unparalleled excitement to sports enthusiasts. As an innovative and adaptable operator, Novibet has a constantly evolving product offering to meet and exceed existing and upcoming trends.

