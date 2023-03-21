Online Blockchain plc: Actors Do Time Warp Again as Rocky Horror Celebrates 50th Anniversary

- Approximately 1500 stage stars have appeared in the cult classic -

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary musical The Rocky Horror Show is commemorating its fiftieth year with a touring production and gala event.

Since its inaugural performance at The Royal Court Theatre on June 19th,1973, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous running contemporary musical anywhere in the world. It has been seen by more than 30 million people globally (in over 30 countries) and translated into 20 languages.

All stage stars from The Rocky Horror Show are invited to claim their character’s NFT

Andy Leighton MD of Druidcrest, the head rights holder, and of Interfishnet Ltd - a company owned by The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien – has compiled a list of the stage show cast that have appeared since 1973 as part of a project with Online Blockchain plc. Anyone included on this list is invited to claim a unique NFT of their character ahead of the public launch of The Rocky Horror Show NFT collection on June 19th, 2023.

Potential recipients include Russell Crowe, Kristian Lavercombe, Stephen Webb, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan, Patricia Quinn, Rena Sasamoto, Amanda Redman, Sam Attwater, Jonathan Wilkes, Christine Hamilton, Suzanne Shaw, Richard Meek, Edward Tudor-Pole, Roxanne Pallett and Didintle Khunou. Rocky Horror creator Richard O'Brien will be the first cast member to receive one of the NFTs.

The full list of stage show cast in order of appearance can be viewed here: https://www.onlineblockchain.io/rockhorrorshow3

"Rocky Horror has some roll call. In conjunction with Interfishnet, we're delighted to offer the stage stars from the musical's illustrious 50-year history the opportunity to receive these exclusive collectibles for free before they go on sale," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. "NFTs have the potential to build and strengthen communities in numerous ways and The Rocky Horror Show NFTs will be a great tool for engaging with the legions of global Rocky fans."

An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a digital asset that represents ownership of a unique item/piece of content such as an artwork, music, a video or other type of digital media. A Rocky Horror Show NFT, as well as being a desirable collectable, is planned to act as a key to access virtual and in-real-life experiences, opportunities, rewards and merchandise for holders as part of the planned The Rocky Horror Show metaverse.

Eligible actors wishing to claim should email: francesca@onlineblockchain.io

For latest project news visit: https://www.onlineblockchain.io/rockyhorrorshow1

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rockyhorrornfts

NOTES TO EDITORS

Online Blockchain PLC enquiries: Clem Chambers: +44(0)203 475 3484

Media enquiries: Francesca De Franco, 07941253135, francesca@onlineblockchain.io

Online Blockchain PLC (OBC) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

OBC continues to consider new related opportunities; particularly cryptocurrency and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, OBC focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036539/Stage.jpg

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc