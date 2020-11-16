Onevinn AB Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Onevinn offers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and deepens collaboration with Microsoft Security.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onevinn, a leader in intelligent security, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association [LH(OG1] (MISA) , an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers who have integrated their solutions to help customers better predict, detect, and respond faster to security threats.

Onevinn was nominated and selected into MISA as a managed security service provider (MSSP) for their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings for Microsoft Azure Sentinel in combination with the Microsoft Defender productss: Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Defender for Identity and Microsoft Cloud App Security. This membership further deepens Onevinn's partnership with Microsoft and enhances its market position by expanding the company's offer to reach a broader range of customers and deliver even more value.

It is the latest development at Onevinn, which earlier this year strengthened its team with the arrival of Stefan Schörling, a highly experienced industry expert and a Microsoft MVP.

Stefan Schörling, Head of MDR at Onevinn, said: "Against a backdrop of accelerating cyber threats Onevinn's already strong offer will be further enhanced through our membership of the acclaimed MISA ecosystem. It enables us to provide even greater value and protection to a broader range of customers."

Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security commented: "Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like Onevinn, offer solutions that supercharge defense work against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats. The integration of Microsoft 365 with their solutions allows us to work together to help customers navigate the security landscape."

Onevinn delivers MDR services powered by integrated threat solutions from Microsoft comprising Microsoft Defender, a unified extended detection and response (XDR) security solution with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, a cloud-native, Security Information Event Manager (SIEM) solution. Azure Sentinel provides a single solution for alert detection, threat visibility, proactive hunting, and automated threat response. The service is leveraging Microsoft Defender for protection, detection and response of threats across Azure and Microsoft 365.

Onevinn is now even better positioned on the Azure Marketplace to deliver greater protection to joint customers with Microsoft. Combining Microsoft's unified approach to security, Onevinn seamlessly extends detection and cross-domain threat response capabilities from the endpoint to cloud.

About Onevinn

Onevinn is the number one provider of intelligent security, delivering cybersecurity strategy and managed services for the cloud and mobile connected world. Onevinn, a Microsoft Gold partner for more than a decade, specialized in security its focus is primarily on Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions.

Onevinn is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with a global presence through the Haven Cyber Technologies Group. To learn more about Onevinn, visit https://www.onevinn.com/ .

About Haven Cyber Technologies Group

Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a network of organizations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and mentorship.

Haven is headquartered in Luxemburg and was launched in October 2018.

http://www.havencyber.com/

Rebekah Chapman, c5capital@hudsonsandler.com, 020 7796 4133

SOURCE Onevinn