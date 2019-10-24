OneTrust Vendorpedia™ and Vendor Security Alliance Partner to Launch Free OneTrust Vendorpedia Tool: VSA CORE for Third-Party Risk

Tool features new assessment questionnaire for 2019 and incorporates key security, CCPA and GDPR compliance requirements

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust Vendorpedia™ and the Vendor Security Alliance (VSA) launched a free third-party risk management tool to discover, remediate and monitor vendor risk, helping ensure companies assess their third-parties vendor security and privacy practices across a global framework of regulatory requirements. As part of this partnership, OneTrust Vendorpedia will serve as the platform of choice to host the VSA's new assessment questionnaire (VSA CORE) for more than 10,000 companies worldwide. All companies can access the tool today and automate their third-party risk management program at no cost.

The free OneTrust Vendorpedia Tool: VSA CORE for Third-Party Risk is pre-populated with a new third-party risk questionnaire for 2019 which incorporates guidance for benchmarking CCPA and GDPR compliance as well as key vendor security requirements. The free tool is powered by the OneTrust Vendorpedia Risk Exchange, a database of security and privacy details on thousands of vendors that automatically populates risk assessments based on the most up-to-date vendor information.

The OneTrust Vendorpedia tool adds value to existing vendor inventories and enables faster assessment with risk mitigation workflows, ongoing monitoring, and powerful reporting to manage the entire vendor engagement lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding.

"The VSA's mission is to provide useful tools to ensure vendors can be trusted to keep data safe," said Dr. Ken Baylor, President of the Vendor Security Alliance, who also serves as the Chief Information Security Officer and Group Data Protection Officer for Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines. "With the release of the VSA CORE there is now a strong questionnaire to measure both vendor security and privacy practices. Our partnership with OneTrust provides a powerful free platform to leverage this."

"OneTrust Vendorpedia's partnership with the VSA comes at a unique time when security and privacy go hand in hand," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "The new OneTrust Vendorpedia Tool: VSA CORE for Third-Party Risk adds value to the OneTrust customer base and we're pleased to continue growing this partnership."

About Vendor Security Alliance

The Vendor Security Alliance (VSA) is a coalition of companies committed to improving Internet security. Every day, industries across the globe depend on each other to embrace sound cybersecurity practices: yet in the past companies have not had a standardized way to assess the security of their peers. The VSA was formed to solve these issues and streamline vendor security compliance. In collaboration with the VSA, top security experts and experienced compliance officers will release a yearly questionnaire to benchmark their risk. Companies can leverage this questionnaire to qualify vendors and ensure the appropriate controls are in place to improve security for everyone. For more information visit https://www.vendorsecurityalliance.org.

About OneTrust Vendorpedia

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize third-party risk, security, and privacy management. More than 500 customers of use OneTrust Vendorpedia, which is powered by 50 awarded patents, to offer the most depth and breadth of any third-party risk, security, and privacy solution in the market. OneTrust Vendorpedia is purpose-built software designed to help organizations manage vendor relationships with confidence and integrates seamlessly with the entire OneTrust platform, including – OneTrust Privacy, OneTrust DataGuidance™, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™, and OneTrust GRC. To learn more, visit Vendorpedia.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

