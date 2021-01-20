OneTrust Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

OneTrust Received Highest Overall Ratings Among Eligible Vendors in 2021 Report

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced it is a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for OneTrust VendorpediaTM. In the report, Gartner recognizes OneTrust with the highest overall rating among vendors eligible for Customers' Choice, based on validated IT customer experiences. OneTrust is the only vendor to be recognized in the 2020 and 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools.

OneTrust Vendorpedia is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize third-party risk, privacy, and security. The platform enables both enterprises and their vendors with technology solutions including the Third-Party Risk Exchange, a community of shared (and pre-completed) vendor risk assessments with 70,000 participating vendors; Questionnaire Response Automation, a tool that helps organizations answer incoming security questionnaires; and Third-Party Risk Management to streamline the entire vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding.

As a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice, OneTrust Vendorpedia received feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using OneTrust solutions. To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 10 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. OneTrust received the highest overall rating ­– 4.6 out of 5.0 – among vendors eligible for Customers' Choice, one of the highest ratings for "services and support" as of November 30, 2020, based on 62 reviews over a 12-month period.

Examples of comments shared by OneTrust users include:

"One Of The Best Third Party Risk Solutions …Great tool for vendor risk assessments, good business development team, understood requirements. This reduces the burden of vendor risk assessments and guides the team to drive risk and compliance." – Manager, Outsourcing and Vendor Management, Finance, 250- 500M

…Great tool for vendor risk assessments, good business development team, understood requirements. This reduces the burden of vendor risk assessments and guides the team to drive risk and compliance." – Manager, Outsourcing and Vendor Management, Finance, 250- "Easy Implementation And Great Support From OneTrust…We have been using the Vendor Management tool from OneTrust for just over a year. OneTrust has been incredibly reactive when we have asked for new features and their support team are fantastic. Configuring and using the assessments is easy to do and assigning risks to these makes it clear to identify the vendors who have the most impact on your business. Key management tools such as knowing when a contract is due to expire are extremely helpful." – Director of Information Security, Finance, 50- 250M USD

In the past year, OneTrust Vendorpedia has been recognized by analysts by continuing to deliver results for our customers. OneTrust was also named a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools and recognized in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools.

"We build our solutions to meet the complex vendor risk management demands of our customers, and we believe our rating as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice shows we are delivering for them in real ways," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "As we continue to build solutions to support IT vendor risk management use cases, we remain committed to incorporating customer feedback, industry guidance, and more into our technology."

For information or to request a demo, visit Vendorpedia.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. More than 7,500 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ -Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

