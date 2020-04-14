OneTrust Named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

OneTrust named a Customers' Choice based on customer reviews and a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant along with inclusion in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools expert research

ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the most widely used privacy, security trust technology platform, today announced it is a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for Vendorpedia. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from real customers who have purchased, implemented, and/or used Vendorpedia. The third-party risk technology received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 69 reviews, as of 23 March 2020.

We think the inclusion of OneTrust as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice based on customer reviews and Gartner's IT Vendor Risk Management Tools reports based on expert opinion for its Vendorpedia offering is a validation for us. Vendorpedia was recently also named a "Leader" in the November 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools and recognized in the December 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools.

The Customers' Choice distinction is based on reviews and feedback from real OneTrust Vendorpedia users on Gartner Peer Insights platform. Some of the comments shared by users include:

"OneTrust is so easy to learn and to use . As administrators of the program we can configure everything in the application to work exactly as we'd like it to , and it streamlines our security screening process very smoothly." – Security Analyst, Miscellaneous, 10B–30B USD, LINK

. As administrators of the program we , and it streamlines our security screening process very smoothly." – Security Analyst, Miscellaneous, 10B–30B USD, LINK " Easy to manage and works well with integrations …Their capabilities around linking vendor data from Vendorpedia into our instance of OneTrust helps us keep track of updates from our vendors directly from the source." – Security and Compliance Manager, Services, 50M - 250M USD , LINK

…Their capabilities around linking vendor data from Vendorpedia into our instance of OneTrust helps us keep track of updates from our vendors directly from the source." – Security and Compliance Manager, Services, - , LINK "The product team for OneTrust has done an amazing job of incorporating practical, existing functionality with an intuitive software module…They do a fantastic job of listening to customer pain points and suggestions and taking them directly to their development team ." – Chief Information Security Officer, Manufacturing, 10B - 30B , LINK

." – Chief Information Security Officer, Manufacturing, - , LINK "The value OneTrust places on their customer's experience sets them apart from competitors ." -Data Management and Privacy Specialist, Healthcare, < 50M USD , LINK

." -Data Management and Privacy Specialist, Healthcare, < , LINK "Easy implementation with a near-immediate payoff...The product is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. The fact that OneTrust's support staff are both amicable and knowledgeable is just icing on the cake." -Data Protection Officer, Services, 50M - 250M USD , LINK

"We take great pride in being named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. We believe this recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to implementing customer feedback into our industry-leading assessments and due diligence offerings, global risk exchange and chasing services," said Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust. "Based on these ratings, we think it's clear that Vendorpedia is enabling our customers to streamline and automate complex third-party risk management obligations and we will continue to partner with our customers to implement unbiased guidance into the platform to distinctly meet their business needs."

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and trust technology platform used by more than 5,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

