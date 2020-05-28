OneTrust Launches PrivacyConnect Industry Expert Panels

As a part of the expanded PrivacyConnect Online series, the industry expert panels events bring together sector-specific privacy experts to discuss trends, challenges and best practices

ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and trust technology, today announced an expanded PrivacyConnect with new Industry Expert Panels: free online events focused on privacy best practices in specific industries. These panels will feature experts to discuss the unique privacy challenges facing Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Technology, Hospitality and number of other industries.

PrivacyConnect Industry Expert Panels

Privacy professionals face unique, industry-specific challenges depending on their industry. Sector-specific use cases, laws and regulations add layers of complexity for professionals looking to deliver innovative privacy programs that also are compliant.

PrivacyConnect Industry Expert Panels will offer focused discussion on the unique challenges facing various industries. These one-hour webinars will bring together privacy and security expert panels to discuss the latest privacy trends and open for audience questions. Each event is eligible for one CPE credit.

PrivacyConnect Industry Expert Panels include:

Americas: Automotive; Finance & Insurance; Manufacturing; Oil, Gas & Energy; Pharma, Medical Devices & BioTech; Retail & CPG; Technology; and Travel, Entertainment & Hospitality.

Automotive; Finance & Insurance; Manufacturing; Oil, Gas & Energy; Pharma, Medical Devices & BioTech; Retail & CPG; Technology; and Travel, Entertainment & Hospitality. Europe : Education; Finance, Insurance & Banking; Gambling; Gaming; Healthcare; Legal & Professional Services; Manufacturing; Media, Broadcasting, Publishers & Telcos; Power, Utilities & Transport; Public Sector & Housing Associations; Retail & CPG; and Technology.

Expanded Connect Series of Online Workshops

In addition to the industry expert panels, OneTrust recently announced more than 160 new online events in cities across the globe. These workshops bring together privacy, security and third-party risk professionals to discuss the latest regulations, issues and trends in their cities and learn best practices to build innovative, and compliant programs.

The expanded series includes:

PrivacyConnect: Dive into the key issues facing today's privacy professionals and hear from a panel of local privacy experts

CookieConnect: Focused on regional cookie guidance and enforcement action

VendorRiskConnect: Learn more about security frameworks, controls, and third-party risk trends

MarketingConnect: Understand how preference management can build loyalty and brand trust

PublisherConnect: Discover techniques to drive user engagement and retain ad value

GRCConnect: Combat emerging risk and cyber threats through a risk-aware culture

PDPAConnect: Dive deep into Thailand's Personal Data Protection Acts and learn best practices

