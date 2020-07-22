OneTrust Launches IAB TCF 2.0 Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program

Fast track IAB TCF 2.0 compliance ahead of the August 15 deadline with OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ tools and resources

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the IAB TCF 2.0 Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, enabling publishers and advertisers to create, customize, and publish an IAB-approved consent management platform (CMP) for both web and mobile the same day by leveraging built-in TCF 2.0 product support, step-by-step guides and daily webinars.

With less than a month until the August 15 TCF 2.0 effective date, it is critical to make necessary updates to follow TCF 2.0 requirements and comply with the transparency and user choice requirements found in the GDPR and the ePrivacy Directive. The IAB TCF 2.0 offers greater choice to consumers, more control to publishers, and the ability to signal consent to ad tech vendors. OneTrust PreferenceChoiceTM is an IAB-registered CMP vendor and provides organizations with a simple and automated way to implement a TCF 2.0 program on both web and mobile properties.

Sign up today to Fast Track Your IAB TCF 2.0 Implementation

With the PreferenceChoice IAB TCF 2.0 Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, organizations can accelerate their time to TCF 2.0 compliance with a complete set of tools and resources to get up and running. With the program, organizations can:

Leverage a pre-built template to create banners and preference centers for both web and mobile with customized language, layout and branding for IAB TCF 2.0 compliance

Utilize a step-by-step CMP implementation guide to get started immediately

Gain access to daily implementation webinars and connect with publisher experts to hear lessons learned and best practices for compliance

"The IAB TCF 2.0 effective date is quickly approaching and its imperative that organizations are prepared and equipped with ample resources to confidently meet requirements," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With our IAB TCF 2.0 Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, publishers and advertisers can quickly access the tools and technology they need to comply with IAB TCF 2.0."

Leading publishers and advertisers leverage OneTrust PreferenceChoice to build and deploy a tailored CMP, optimize consent rates while ensuring compliance with global regulations and frameworks, and engage with customers across web, mobile, OTT and offline channels. According to Adzerk's Ad Tech Insights Report, Q2 2020, OneTrust is the #1 ranked CMP.

Track consent opt-in percentage metrics to optimize over time

Geotarget specific regions and visitors to comply with local jurisdictions

Integrate with Google, Facebook, Amazon and IAB TCF 2.0 simultaneously

Capture cross-domain consent across multiple properties

Store consent records for downstream system integration

For more information on the OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ IAB TCF 2.0 Fast Track Program, visit OneTrust PreferenceChoice or request a demo.

About OneTrust PreferenceChoice

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ enables marketers to collect, manage and signal consent and preferences across systems and ecosystems. With our toolset built to operationalize trust, we help marketers balance user experience, transparency, personalization and first-party data collection with privacy, security, and compliance across 100s of global privacy regulations. With PreferenceChoice, marketers can drive engaging user experiences, build trust across audiences, and automate compliance.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice is the #1 CMP (according to AdZerk) and is an IAB-registered Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) 2.0 vendor.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice is a part of OneTrust, the #1 most widely used privacy, security and trust platform used by more than 6,000 customers and powered by 100 awarded patents. OneTrust PreferenceChoice is infused with intelligence by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and integrates seamlessly with the full OneTrust platform, including OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™, OneTrust GRC, OneTrust Ethics, OneTrust DataGuidance™, and OneTrust DataDiscovery™.

For more, visit PreferenceChoice.com or connect on LinkedIn.

