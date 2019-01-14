OneTrust for ServiceNow Synchronises IT and Privacy Team Management Workflows

Available today in the ServiceNow app store, OneTrust for ServiceNow enables IT and privacy teams to integrate work across platforms

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, launched OneTrust for ServiceNow, available today in the ServiceNOW app store. OneTrust for ServiceNow integrates the two platforms to enable IT and privacy teams to work together from their preferred management platforms.

The GDPR and other global privacy laws require companies maintain records of inventory for apps and systems that collect or process personal data. Many of these assets are already tracked in ServiceNow, but may not have all the privacy-specific information required by GDPR, such as hosting locating. OneTrust for ServiceNow bridges together these systems to avoid duplicating efforts and enable security and privacy teams to work together across the two separate management platforms.

OneTrust for ServiceNow empowers IT and privacy teams in four main ways:

CMBD Business Application Synchronisation: Apps in ServiceNow CMBD can be automatically synced to OneTrust for data mapping and asset inventory purposes. Asset owners are prompted to complete any missing privacy-related fields, such as hosting location. Additional CMBD assets will be synchronised upcoming releases of OneTrust for ServiceNow. Data Subject Rights Delegation: Data subject requests entered into OneTrust will automatically create a ticket within ServiceNow for security teams to complete based on linked inventories and assets. Additional subtasks can also be created and synced within ServiceNow. OneTrust's Data Subject Rights (DSAR) module will maintain a complete audit trail for record keeping requirements. Incident and Breach Response Integration: If an incident received in ServiceNow includes personal data or other privacy-related elements, OneTrust will be automatically triggered for additional diligence in the OneTrust Incident and Breach module. Self-Service Portal Integration: OneTrust privacy tasks, such as privacy impact assessments, privacy by design or data subject rights requests, can be started within ServiceNow. The self-service portal enables security teams to start privacy tasks within ServiceNow with single sign-on into OneTrust.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and the California Consumer Privacy Act. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

