OneTrust Expands Operations in Brazil with São Paulo Office, Local Hosting Location, and LGPD Solutions

Customers can take advantage of OneTrust technology, solutions and extensive partner program available in Brazilian Portuguese

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced expanded operations to support Brazilian customers and companies across the globe working to comply with the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD). Customers can take advantage of the most widely used technology platform for privacy compliance, OneTrust's vast partner network, and local Brazilian data center hosting options, available natively in both Brazilian Portuguese and dozens of other languages.

The LGPD grants many new privacy rights to Brazilian data subjects and requires organizations that process personal data to meet data protection obligations. Much like the GDPR or CCPA, complying with the LGPD typically requires major operational and technological updates and changes.

To assist Brazilian customers with LGPD compliance, OneTrust expanded operations, support, and services in Brazil, including:

LGPD Fast Track program : Speed up compliance with the LGPD with OneTrust's LGPD same-day Fast Track program. Customers can get implemented in 24 hours with data subject request portal implementation, simple setup and pre-completed workflows, certification, and training and an LGPD-specific setup guide and implementation webinar.

: Speed up compliance with the LGPD with OneTrust's LGPD same-day Fast Track program. Customers can get implemented in 24 hours with data subject request portal implementation, simple setup and pre-completed workflows, certification, and training and an LGPD-specific setup guide and implementation webinar. LGPD Research in DataGuidance : Stay up to date with LGPD updates, changes, and new timelines for compliance with research updated daily in OneTrust DataGuidance, including a dedicated LGPD portal.

: Stay up to date with LGPD updates, changes, and new timelines for compliance with research updated daily in OneTrust DataGuidance, including a dedicated LGPD portal. Extensive Brazilian partner network : Simplify contracting and in-market support with one of OneTrust's many Brazilian partners, including strategic consulting, law firm, and reseller marketing leaders.

: Simplify contracting and in-market support with one of OneTrust's many Brazilian partners, including strategic consulting, law firm, and reseller marketing leaders. Local São Paulo office : OneTrust's new office in São Paulo will give customers access to local sales, engineering and support resources in Brazil .

: OneTrust's new office in São Paulo will give customers access to local sales, engineering and support resources in . Brazilian data center : Leverage OneTrust's local Brazilian data center, or use it in combination with one of OneTrust's 10 global data center locations.

: Leverage OneTrust's local Brazilian data center, or use it in combination with one of OneTrust's 10 global data center locations. LGPDConnect : Hear from privacy experts in your city and connect with local privacy and security experts during a free, online LGPDConnect event.

: Hear from privacy experts in your city and connect with local privacy and security experts during a free, online LGPDConnect event. ANPD Incident Breach Notification Management: Comply with breach notification obligations to manage incidents and notify both to the ANPD and data subjects of relevant security incidents.

Comply with breach notification obligations to manage incidents and notify both to the ANPD and data subjects of relevant security incidents. Local languages support: All OneTrust programs, research, technology, and services are available in Brazilian Portuguese.

"OneTrust technologies helped us at a critical moment for all companies in Brazil: the implementation of the LGPD," said Carla Freitas, Information Security Leader at Unimed Campinas. "With its adaptable and easy-to-use tools, it was possible to adopt several processes in a short time, thus allowing us to adhere to the current changes required by LGPD and also to future changes, leading us to be an example for several other companies in the same sector, ensuring that privacy and security is always our priority. "

To learn more about how OneTrust supports LGPD compliance, sign up for our LGPD Fast Track Program. For more information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com or OneTrust.com/BR.

