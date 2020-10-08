OneTrust Expands French Market Operations with Local Office, Dedicated Data Center, and French Language Resources

Build Cookie Consent and Trust Centers based on latest guidance from the CNIL



PARIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced expanded investments in France, including a dedicated team of local privacy and marketing experts, a data center in France and technology updates based on the latest guidance from the CNIL. These investments enable French companies, marketers, and publishers to build Trust Centers that gives customers the power to personalise and control their experience and provides companies with a platform to build trust through transparency.

Marketers and publishers in France working to comply with privacy regulations and CNIL guidance face unique challenges. To assist French customers navigating these complexities, OneTrust has expanded operations, support, and service in France including:

Consent Management, Preference Management and Trust Centers: The combination of privacy, marketing and publisher expertise combine to automate compliance, capture consent, and empower audiences with information, access rights, and consent and preferences choices.

Proven Implementation Methodology and Expert Team: OneTrust offers flexible options, with more guidance for organisations just getting started to tailoring implementation services around existing templates and processes for already established privacy programs.

CNIL Cookie Banner Fast Track: Deploy a cookie banner based on the CNIL's updated guidance ahead of the April 2021 enforcement deadline.

CNIL Privacy Impact Assessments: OneTrust Assessment Automation privacy impact assessment (PIA) technology is officially aligned with the CNIL's PIA methodology. OneTrust customers can simplify PIA exercises, benefit from high-performance technology, and leverage the CNIL PIA model with the OneTrust platform.

Local Language Support: All OneTrust programs, research, technology, and services are available in French.

French Data Centre: Leverage OneTrust's local French data center, or use it in combination with one of OneTrust's 10 global data center locations.

French Language Virtual Events: Stay on top of the latest privacy, marketing, and compliance trends with OneTrust's virtual event series - specifically tailored to meet the needs and interests of the French audience.

Local French Office: OneTrust's presence in Paris will give customers access to local sales, engineering, and support resources in France. OneTrust's office is currently virtual as the team works from home in Paris, and will move into a physical office at a later date.

To learn more about how OneTrust supports GDPR and CNIL compliance or how OneTrust PreferenceChoice can assist marketers and publishers, register for TrustWeek or our webinar, Trust Centers: Turning Compliance Into a Marketer's Competitive Edge. For more information or to request a demo, visit, PreferenceChoice.com or OneTrust.fr.

OneTrust, OneTrust PreferenceChoice, and OneTrust Trust Center are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

Be a More Trusted Organization™. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

