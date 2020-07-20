OneTrust Expands Certification Program, Crosses 5,000 Trained Professionals

New dates announced to earn the most widely recognized privacy technology certification free of charge

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced more than 5,000 professionals have joined the OneTrust Certification Program, making it the most widely known privacy management technology certification. To celebrate this milestone, OneTrust launched several new online course dates throughout the quarter and created the OneTrust Fellow of Privacy Technology exclusively available to top achievers.

Save your spot in an upcoming OneTrust Certification Program online course

OneTrust first brought the certification program online to support the privacy community while working from home. During these live, instructor-led online courses, OneTrust Certification Program attendees learn how to build better privacy, security, and data governance programs on the OneTrust platform. The response to the online program has been overwhelming, and to date more than 5,000 professionals across the globe have joined OneTrust Certification courses across 10 disciplines.

Many professionals have taken the time to earn multiple certification badges or even all 10 available certifications. To congratulate these and future top earners, OneTrust launched the OneTrust Fellow of Privacy Technology certification available exclusively to those who complete all OneTrust Certification Program courses and pass course exams. Eligible OneTrust Fellows must also have a year of demonstrated experience in privacy operations or be IAPP CIPP certified.

The OneTrust Certification Program includes two course tracks: Professional and Expert. OneTrust Professional courses review the full OneTrust suite of products, while Expert courses dive deep into a specific OneTrust module. OneTrust added new courses throughout the quarter, including:

OneTrust Professional Certification (covering the entire OneTrust platform, available in English, French, and Portuguese)

Assessment Automation Expert Certification

Targeted Data Discovery Expert Certification

Data Subject Requests Expert Certification

Data Mapping Expert Certification

Vendor Risk Management Expert Certification

Website Scanning & Cookies Consent Expert Certification

Consent & Preference Management Expert Certification

Incident Response Management Expert Certification

GRC Solutions Expert Certification

Learn more about the OneTrust Certification Program

"We've been blown away by the positive response to the online OneTrust Certification Program and are committed to keeping these courses free throughout the COVID-19 period," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our new course dates give even more professionals the chance to earn their privacy, security, and data governance technology certifications. It's also been incredible to see people committed to the OneTrust coursework and completing the entire library of certifications. Our new OneTrust Fellow of Privacy Technology designation will honor these professionals and give them the highest designation to celebrate this accomplishment."

To learn more about the OneTrust Certification Program or sign up for a live training, visit our website. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com



SOURCE OneTrust