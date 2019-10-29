OneTrust Announces CCPA Workshop Roadshow in Select U.S. Cities and CCPA Master Class Webinar Series: Part Two

Master Your CCPA Compliance Program with dedicated expert courses and free hands-on practitioner-focused events on how to tackle the CCPA's opt-out requirements

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced a special CCPA Workshop Roadshow in select cities across the United States, including Atlanta, San Diego, Chicago, San Francisco and New York and the OneTrust for CCPA Master Class Webinar Series: Part Two. The free, CCPA Workshop Roadshow gives privacy, security and marketing professionals the chance for a hands-on half-day session that will focus on the latest CCPA guidance updates as well as take a deeper look at how OneTrust helps with CCPA compliance. Led by OneTrust privacy experts, the OneTrust for CCPA Master Class Webinar Series: Part Two will continue to dive deep into the cornerstone pieces of a technology-driven CCPA compliance program, including tackling CCPA opt-out of sale and consumer rights requirements, toll-free number requirements, identity verification solutions and cookie banners.

With less than three months until the CCPA's Jan. 1, 2020 effective date, it's critical privacy professionals build programs and processes today to meet requirements. The CCPA Workshop Roadshow and OneTrust for CCPA Master Class Webinar Series: Part Two will break down specific elements of the CCPA and discuss practical ways in which privacy, security and marketing professionals can implement the CCPA in practice.

The CCPA Workshop Roadshow, coming to five U.S. cities, gives practitioners the chance to attend a free, hands-on half-day session and hear directly from OneTrust privacy experts on the latest CCPA guidance updates, take a closer look at CCPA Consumer Rights & Opt-Out requirements, a deep dive into how OneTrust helps with CCPA compliance and a special networking event. Practitioners can register for the CCPA Workshop Roadshow in the following cities:

Monday, November 11 th : Atlanta

: Tuesday, November 12 th : San Diego

: Wednesday, November 13 th : Chicago

: Thursday, November 14 th : San Francisco

: Friday, November 15 th: New York

Practitioners can attend the full CCPA Master Class Webinar Series: Part Two to build a complete CCPA compliance program or choose specific sessions to meet organizational requirements with confidence. These free, one-hour webinars take a deeper look at the following compliance requirements:

CCPA Toll Free Number: Requirements to Comply: Learn what the CCPA toll-free requirement means for businesses subject to the requirement, as well as ways that OneTrust can help you meet these requirements.

Learn what the CCPA toll-free requirement means for businesses subject to the requirement, as well as ways that OneTrust can help you meet these requirements. CCPA Opt-Out & Consumer Rights: We will discuss practical solutions from OneTrust to meet the specific challenges of CCPA Opt-Out and Consumer Rights Management – including how to fully automate the intake and fulfillment of consumer requests, avoiding the accidental and unauthorized sale of consumer data, and how to utilize cookie banners and preference centers to meet CCPA opt-out requirements.

We will discuss practical solutions from OneTrust to meet the specific challenges of CCPA Opt-Out and Consumer Rights Management – including how to fully automate the intake and fulfillment of consumer requests, avoiding the accidental and unauthorized sale of consumer data, and how to utilize cookie banners and preference centers to meet CCPA opt-out requirements. CCPA Identity Verification: Understand what the AG's new guidelines mean for your organization as well as how to set up a secure and compliant process for establishing the identity behind a consumer rights request. We'll discuss the various options to verify a consumer's identity, and how you can fully automate this process with OneTrust by linking identity verification to your back-end systems to automate the consumer rights completion process and take a look at our Identity Verification partner program.

Understand what the AG's new guidelines mean for your organization as well as how to set up a secure and compliant process for establishing the identity behind a consumer rights request. We'll discuss the various options to verify a consumer's identity, and how you can fully automate this process with OneTrust by linking identity verification to your back-end systems to automate the consumer rights completion process and take a look at our Identity Verification partner program. CCPA Cookie Banner: Hear the changes around Personal Information under the CCPA, as well as how you can comply with the requirements around selling personal information. You'll learn how to leverage the OneTrust Website and Mobile App Compliance solutions to build website cookie banners with integrated CCPA opt-out links and geolocation technology to display CCPA-compliant messaging to California residents.

Hear the changes around Personal Information under the CCPA, as well as how you can comply with the requirements around selling personal information. You'll learn how to leverage the OneTrust Website and Mobile App Compliance solutions to build website cookie banners with integrated CCPA opt-out links and geolocation technology to display CCPA-compliant messaging to residents. Targeted Data Discovery & Consumer Rights: Learn how OneTrust's Targeted Data Discovery™ (TDD) technology automates any manual tasks used to process or fulfill consumer rights requests to access, delete, port, redact, or opt-out of sale. In this webinar, we will demonstrate how OneTrust helps to simplify and automate the lifecycle management of consumer rights requests, including custom integrations to Consumer Rights request intake forms and internal systems that house and sell personal data.

Learn how OneTrust's Targeted Data Discovery™ (TDD) technology automates any manual tasks used to process or fulfill consumer rights requests to access, delete, port, redact, or opt-out of sale. In this webinar, we will demonstrate how OneTrust helps to simplify and automate the lifecycle management of consumer rights requests, including custom integrations to Consumer Rights request intake forms and internal systems that house and sell personal data. CCPA Live Q&A: Join us for a Live Q&A with our CCPA experts and get all of your CCPA questions answered. Gain clarity around the legal aspect of the law, including the Attorney General's proposed regulations and the amendments' impact on the final text of the law, to the operational challenges and considerations for meeting compliance.

"With less than three months until the CCPA, it's imperative to us that our customers and the global privacy community have an actionable plan to meet the CCPA's compliance requirements," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are taking things to the next level with Part Two of our CCPA Master Class series, focusing on key regulatory requirements including opt-out of sale and consumer rights. The CCPA Workshop Roadshow takes it on the road to dive even deeper into regulatory updates and gives practitioners across the country a chance to see first-hand how OneTrust helps with CCPA compliance. Whether you've already begun or just getting started, we know these free webinars and events will be an invaluable resource for building CCPA compliance programs."

To learn more, register for a webinar during the OneTrust for CCPA Master Class Series and sign up for the CCPA Workshop Roadshow in a city near you.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange and OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

