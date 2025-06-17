One2Treat, the leading company incorporating the patient voice into clinical development, launches One2Treat Voice app

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One2Treat SA, a fast-growing tech company incorporating the patient voice in all strategic decisions about treatment assessments in Pharma R&D, today announced the launch of the One2Treat Voice app, a new module of their software platform.

This new milestone supports One2Treat's commitment to developing its software platform to better express the overall medical value of a treatment. One2Treat Voice is an innovative software designed to identify and prioritize the clinical outcomes that matter most from a patient or a clinician perspective. It enables the trial sponsor to incorporate the patient voice in the definition of endpoints in clinical trials, but also to support more holistic and clinically meaningful treatment assessments based on randomized clinical trials.

This strategic development supports One2Treat's mission to transform how clinical trials are designed and how treatment value is assessed, anchoring every decision in the perspective of what matters most for patients.

"This past year has shown that patient-centricity and scientific rigor not only coexist but strengthen each other in clinical developments. With strong traction from our partners and the release of One2Treat Voice, we are accelerating a shift in the industry toward clinical development that is more relevant – and transparent – to what matters most to patients, clinicians, regulators and pharma sponsors." Marc Buyse – One2Treat Founder

Launch of One2Treat Voice: capturing stakeholder priorities to guide endpoint selection

One2Treat has officially launched One2Treat Voice, a software module designed to capture and prioritize inputs from patients, clinicians, regulatory bodies and clinical trial sponsors. The result is a structured, data-driven prioritization of clinical outcomes, enabling the definition of multi-dimensional primary endpoints using the Net Treatment Benefit (NTB) methodology.

"By embedding diverse stakeholder voices early in the protocol development process, One2Treat Voice helps sponsors design trials that are not only scientifically robust but also aligned with clinical development's stakeholder values and expectations, while often allowing for significant sample size reductions." Pascal Piedbois, Chief Medical Officer, One2Treat

One2Treat Voice may also help physicians and patients express what matters most to them, leading to a clearer decision about the most appropriate approved treatment – based on past randomized clinical trial data.

Expanding a cloud-based platform for multi-dimensional treatment assessment

One2Treat Voice is part of a broader cloud-based platform that supports strategic decision-making throughout the clinical development process, from protocol design to data analysis. The platform empowers sponsors to assess the totality of the evidence and understand the overall medical value of a treatment. One2Treat's platform is also used to support trial design, go/no-go decisions, dose selection, market access planning, and commercialization based on patient-and clinician-prioritized outcomes.

"One2Treat Voice integrates quantitative and qualitative approaches to collect and prioritize patient preferences. Its adoption by pharma sponsors to collaborate with patient advocates, site investigators, and regulators highlights the industry's commitment to more patient-focused drug development, by focusing treatment assessment on what matters most." Sébastien Coppe, Chief Executive Officer, One2Treat

About One2Treat

One2Treat is a fast-growing tech company incorporating the patient voice in all strategic decisions about treatment assessments in Pharma R&D. One2Treat is dedicated to transforming the way biopharmaceutical companies design and evaluate clinical trials, and how the overall medical value of a treatment may be communicated, by integrating multiple meaningful dimensions in the treatment assessment

For more information about One2Treat and its innovative approach to clinical development and market access, please visit: www.one2treat.com.