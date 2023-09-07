One-year majority stake acquisition: NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion offer all-inclusive package solutions for digital transformation

BIELEFELD and WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their long-standing partnership, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG acquired a majority stake in the Natuvion Group one year ago. Since then the leading global SAP® consulting company for small to midsized enterprises (SMEs) and the recognized SAP® Data Transformation Partner have together successfully enabled about 50 customers worldwide to migrate to SAP® S/4HANA. The collaboration is based on a seamlessly integrated consulting and transformation service that provides customers with an all-inclusive package solution tailored to their individual needs.

"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "Our shared customers include companies from all over the world. Together we are bringing our customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion.



"Our service package covers the entire SAP portfolio. We also offer premium solutions that range from selective migration to transformation and data cleansing."

The product portfolio we've developed together can be used in a wide range of customer segments and is commercially scalable. From planning and consulting to the successful go-live, NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion have paved the way to transformation – especially for SMEs, but also for large enterprises. The two companies also offer a standardized migration path to SAP S/4HANA for SAP By Design customers seeking a more robust infrastructure. "Our shared customers include companies from all over the world, ranging from the Danish brewery Carlsberg to the German car manufacturer BMW. Together we are bringing our customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion. Most recently, the "moving experts" from Walldorf have further expanded internationally by acquiring all business operations of the Slovakian SAP consulting firm LL Consulting (LLC), thereby bolstering their central development, training and delivery team for digital data migration.

The importance of having a professional partner when migrating to SAP S/4HANA is also confirmed by the Transformation Study 2023 published by the two SAP experts. More than 600 department heads from nine countries were surveyed for the study. In the survey, 39 percent said their biggest challenge to transformation was a lack of expertise among their employees and 32 percent said it was a shortage of resources within the company. One in three of the companies responding said early involvement of external consultants was therefore crucial to their transformation success. "We are convinced that companies will not be able to allocate more capacity to an SAP S/4HANA transformation in the foreseeable future. The combination of NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion in the portfolio enables a standardized yet custom-tailored and secured transformation for our customers," said Florian Sackmann, Customer Engagement Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions.

