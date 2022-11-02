One Wheel Electric Scooter Market to Reach $355.5 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in urbanization and local commute requirements, high portability as compared to other personal electric vehicles, and rise in green mobility have boosted the growth of the global one-wheel electric scooter market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Product Type (Electric Unicycle, Electric One Wheel Hoverboard), by Application (Off road Activities, Daily Commute), by Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031". As per the report, the global one-wheel electric scooter industry was pegged at $130.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $355.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in urbanization and local commute requirements, high portability as compared to other personal electric vehicles, and rise in green mobility have boosted the growth of the global one-wheel electric scooter market. However, low safety compared to other commuting options hinders the market growth. On the other hand, continuous product development would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted the overall production and sales. Due to strict regulations of lockdown and social distancing, the supply chain was disrupted.

However, post-pandemic, the demand for one-wheel electric scooter is slowly gaining momentum due to changing demand scenario and growing requirement for personal commute solution.

The electric unicycle segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By product type, the electric unicycle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global one-wheel electric scooter market, due to its portability and design solution of the system.

The off-road activities segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the off-road activities segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global one-wheel electric scooter market, due to increasing recreational activities across the globe.

The offline sales segment dominated the market

By sales channel, the offline sales segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global one-wheel electric scooter market, owing to well-established dealers and distributors' networks. However, the online sales segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, due to increasing internet penetration and changing the outlook of the e-commerce platform.

North America dominated the market

By region, the global one-wheel electric scooter market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to high demand for portable urban transit solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for green mobility solutions across the region.

Key Market Players

Airwheel Holding Limited

Changzhou Smilo Motors Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Future Motion Inc.

Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inventist, Inc.

IPS Electric Unicycle

King Song Intell Co., Ltd.

Ninebot Asia Pte Ltd.

Segway Inc.

SuperRide

Swagtron

The report analyzes these key players in the global one-wheel electric scooter market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research