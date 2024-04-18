ONE UNITED PROPERTIES UNVEILS 'ONE 2030' - STRATEGIC VISION TO TRANSFORM THE BUCHAREST REAL ESTATE MARKET

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, has launched ONE 2030, a transformative strategy to reshape Bucharest's real estate market and showcase the city as a market of choice for international investors.

ONE 2030 targets a tripling of One United Properties' residential operations, continued expansion of the group's commercial operations and will see it establish its hospitality division with global lifestyle brand hotels in Bucharest.

One Floreasca City, One United Properties landmark development in Bucharest, Romania

ONE 2030 strategy at a glance

11,000 residential units completed

Secure landbank for a further 20,000 residential units, the majority of which will be under development or in planning under premium and affordable premium sub segments

275,000sqm gross leasing area of office and retail space

Future expansion of the office and retail division will respond to specific demand

Development of six hotels in partnership with global lifestyle hospitality brands – Mondrian Bucharest already signed and The Hoxton under exclusive negotiations, with three hotels targeted to be operational by 2030 and three under development

Residential division

The ONE 2030 strategy addresses the increasing demand in Bucharest for quality residential housing, which is being driven by changing urban dynamics within the city such as the rise in dual income households and residents' value of convenience and access to urban amenities.

One United Properties plans to expand beyond its current residential segment focus of luxury, premium, and high-end developments and will accelerate the development of affordable premium residential which targets Bucharest's middle class. It has land under negotiation for a further 10,000 residential units exclusively for this sub-segment, with the first memorandum of understanding for a 21 hectares plot of land that will host 5,000 units being already signed.

Commercial division

Under the ONE 2030 strategy, One United Properties will focus its commercial division on developing fully customisable office spaces that cater to its partners' needs and are agreed on a long-term basis. The company will also drive demand from environmentally conscious tenants through using geothermal and solar energy to create new sustainability standards in office development.

Hospitality division

One United Properties announced its intention to enter the Bucharest hospitality market in March 2024 through a partnership with global lifestyle hotel group Ennismore to open the first Mondrian hotel in the CEE region. One United Properties is also in exclusive negotiations to bring The Hoxton to Bucharest.

This move follows Romania's inclusion in the Schengen Area and leverages Bucharest's growing popularity amongst both tourists and multinational corporations to expand their presence in CEE. One United Properties will revitalise Bucharest's neglected historic buildings to bring globally recognised luxury and lifestyle hotel and food & beverage brands to the city.

By 2030, One United Properties aims to have six hotels across Bucharest, with half of these being in operation by the end of the decade.

Increased liquidity and reinvestment to support ONE 2030

In April 2024, significant shareholders of One United Properties, including co-founders Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, sold a proportion of their respective shareholdings in the company to institutional investors. Following the transaction, Diaconescu and Capitanu jointly own 50.03% of the business.

This strategic sale increases the company's liquidity, strengthens One United Properties' shareholder base and bolsters governance by increasing institutional investor ownership of the business. The majority of the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the company through the next share capital increase, supporting the continued development and expansion in line with One United Properties' ONE 2030 strategy.

Victor Capitanu, Co-founder of One United Properties, commented: "ONE 2030 is not just a vision; it's our commitment to redefine Bucharest's real estate landscape and position the city, and Romania, as an enticing investment opportunity.

Through our strategic blueprint, we are not only expanding our residential and commercial segments but also pioneering sustainability and innovation in every aspect of development. With a relentless focus on quality, technology, and sustainability, we're shaping a future where Bucharest stands tall as a premier destination for international investors and a thriving hub for luxury living."

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE ) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

