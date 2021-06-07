One Day secures I Saw It First and leads paid media during Love Island sponsorship

The Manchester-based boutique advertising and marketing agency has secured I Saw It First's account for another term and will support the brand's digital media during ITV's Love Island sponsorship.

MANCHESTER, England, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disruptive start-up ad agency One Day after a successful term since last year has secured another term with the global fast-fashion online brand I Saw It First, a testament to their 2021 parabolic growth and impressive early on eCommerce brand stack.

One Day will continue supporting I Saw It First on paid digital media channels for 2021 and during this year's series of the show with an exciting array of placements and strategies later to be disclosed.

Ricardo Seixas, Founder and MD of the agency, said: "I'm personally super thrilled to be involved yet a second time in this partnership between I Saw It First & Love Island and the team couldn't also be more excited. The sheer amount of interest, awareness, traffic and variables involved like timings, products and celebrities, is the reason why we love digital marketing and its fluidity so much. It's a unique opportunity and challenge. We look forward to sharing some insights!"

Sophie Rigg, Senior Marketing Manager at I Saw It First, said: "This is a super exciting time for us: it's our 4th anniversary, third time partnering with ITV with the Love Island series, and best year on record for the brand with other exciting and bigger projects in the pipeline! We felt that the team at One Day, besides incredibly talented, are a great fit and their support invaluable".

Ricardo Seixas

01613006868

hello@oneday.agency

Related Links

www.oneday.agency



SOURCE One Day Agency