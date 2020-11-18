One Component Polyurethane Foam Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as, rising construction industries in emerging economies and the stringent regulations regarding energy savings in residential and commercial buildings, around the world.

By raw material, MDI is estimated to be the leading segment of one component polyurethane foam market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume.

MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest raw material segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation. The increased use of MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible. Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one-component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years.

By application, residential is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of one component polyurethane foam market

Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities in the region, subsequently driving the demand for one component polyurethane foam in residential construction.

By End-use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020

The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses. However, one component, polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings. The application of the self-expanding one component polyurethane foam on door and window frame jambs blocks the flow of air, provides greater comfort, and helps reduce energy bills by forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal between the window and door frames.

Europe is estimated to dominate the global one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of value

The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam and growing industrialization. Further, Government initiatives for green buildings and energy harvesting have increased the demand for one component polyurethane foam insulation in the European construction industry.

Soudal Group (Belgium), Henkel AG & Co. (Germany), Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Selena Group (Poland), Tremco illbruck Group (Germany), GNS Group (China), Profflex Mounting Foams (Russia), Den Braven Sealants (Netherlands), Aerosol – service a.s (Czech Republic), DAP Products, Inc. (US), McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams Private Limited (India), Akkim Construction Chemicals (Turkey), TKK d.o.o. (Slovenia), Krimelte OÜ (Estonia), DuPont (US) ,Gorcci International Limited (China), Kater Adhesive Industrial Co. (China), Fomo Products, Inc. (US), Polyurethane Ltd. (Israel), Larsen Building Products (Ireland), and Castelein Sealants (Belgium) are some of the key players in the one component polyurethane foam market.

