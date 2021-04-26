Oncopeptides publishes the 2020 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today publishes the 2020 Annual Report.

The report summarizes an extraordinary year in the Company´s proud history, with significant advancements in the Research and Development programs, organizational capabilities, strategic direction, company culture and sustainability. Oncopeptides delivered on all major milestones, despite the challenging conditions caused by the ongoing global pandemic.

"The past year has been a transformational year for Oncopeptides highlighted by the FDA decision to grant our NDA submission of melflufen in triple class refractory multiple myeloma a priority review, leading to the accelerated approval and commercial launch of PEPAXTO® in the U.S. early 2021", says Marty J Duvall, Chief Executive Officer at Oncopeptides AB. Not many emerging biotech companies cross the finish line in terms of launching a product that can make a significant difference for patients".

The 2020 Annual Report is available in a pdf format, and in a digital version on www.oncopeptides.com.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug stemming from the PDC platform, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds which are based on the PDC platform. The first one is expected to enter into clinical development in 2021.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

