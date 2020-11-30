Oncoinvent Announces Advancement of Radspherin® to Second Dose Level Cohort in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial

Safety Monitoring Committee review of first dose-level cohort allows progression of RAD-18-001 study to second dose level cohort

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing novel radioisotope-based therapies, today announced that the trial Safety Monitoring Committee approved the advancement of the study to the second level dose cohort of the company's first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of Radspherin®, RAD-18-001, in ovarian cancer patients suffering from peritoneal carcinomatosis. Enrollment in this cohort, where patients will receive 2MBq of Radspherin®, is expected to begin imminently. Radspherin® is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study in colorectal cancer patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis.

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer of Oncoinvent, stated, "I am excited that the RAD-18-001 study is now progressing to the second dosing level. Approval from the trial's Safety Monitoring Committee to proceed to next dosing cohort at 2 MBq is an important milestone in the development of Radspherin®, and we look forward to completing the dose range finding phase of both ongoing phase 1 studies by the second quarter of 2021. We remain on track to report early data from the Radspherin® phase 1 program by the end of 2021."

