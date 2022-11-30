On your bike! voco hotels launches world's first Very Important Peddlers (VIP) service, rewarding guests for each mile they ride

As UK 'bike boom' continues, new research reveals rise in cycling tourism

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From now until the 31st of January 2023, premium hotel brand voco hotels, launches new Very Important Peddler (VIP) service, rewarding guests according to the miles they clock up across cities in the UK, reinforcing the brand's sustainability ethos "step by step."

From the Photographer PinPep (PRNewsfoto/IHG Hotels & Resorts) From the Photographer PinPep (PRNewsfoto/IHG Hotels & Resorts)

One of 17 brands in the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, voco hotels is known for its authentic approach to hospitality, including its warm and welcoming invitation to "come on in," while adding charming touches throughout a guest's stay. "Step by step" is voco's sustainability mantra, built on a commitment of innovation and sustainability, and a belief that small steps collectively make a big difference. From duvet and pillow fillings made from 100% recycled materials to using glass water bottles in guest rooms, voco hotels are taking steps to help reduce the impact on the environment.

The launch of the service coincides with a new UK study revealing we are a nation of cycling enthusiasts as 64% of people in the UK are cycling more now than before the pandemic, with one fifth (21%) saying they now cycle significantly more. And, our love of cycling goes beyond the daily work commute, with 20% of people enjoying cycling on holiday, with 65% more likely to cycle on holiday if the hotel provides a bike service.

Exercise (55%) and getting fresh air (45%) are just some of the key motivators for switching to bikes, as well as the desire to reduce their environmental footprint (20%). And whilst 72% recognise that small sustainable changes can add up to make a big positive impact, over half (52%) would be more inclined to act sustainably if they were to be rewarded for their efforts.

Guests who decide to swap four wheels for two to explore the city, will be able to turn their miles into rewards when they book the voco VIP package. With free-of-charge access to a fleet of bicycles, guests can sustainably explore local surroundings and attractions and upon showing their mileage on return, will receive various rewards. Differing per location, treats could include cocktail or hot drink of their choice, a room upgrade, spa treatment offer, discounted food and beverage options and IHG One Rewards points, which can be redeemed across a whole range of experiences.

Julie Cheesman, Head of voco hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:

"We know responsible and sustainable travel is high on our guest's agenda, so with our VIP package we are encouraging guests to 'come on in' and experience what makes the voco brand unique, while rewarding them too. To end the year on a high, and approach 2023 with the momentum we intend to carry on, we hope that the miles cycled by our guests contributes in some way to supporting green targets in our communities across the UK and encourages more to tread lightly on our planet."

How does it work?

Available at voco St. David's Cardiff, voco St. John's Solihull, voco Edinburgh – Haymarket, voco Reading, and voco Grand Central Glasgow, guests can reserve the bikes when they book the limited time offer online. Guest will need to prove distance using any tracking app of their choice in order to receive rewards, including:

2 miles cycled in a day:

A delicious cocktail or hot drink of their choice

1,000 IHG One Rewards points

5 miles cycled in a day:

A choice of discounted spa treatment, or complimentary treatment subject to availability at participating hotels

Food and beverage discounts, a complimentary meal at participating hotels, or afternoon tea at participating hotels

5,000 IHG One Rewards points

10 miles cycled in a day:

10,000 IHG One Rewards points

voco hotels provide guests with a premium experience no matter where in the world they visit. IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 41 open voco hotels properties in more than 25 countries around the world with an additional 34 in the global pipeline.

Hotel package details vary by property, click here to choose your location and select "offers." For more information on IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

IMAGES AVAILABLE HERE.

Bikes:

The children's bikes are suitable for those aged between 7 and 10 years of age. Safety equipment including helmets and high-vis jackets will be available as part of the hire.

The survey:

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 respondents on behalf of IHG Hotels & Resorts voco hotels, from the UK from 12th to 14th November 2022. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys

About voco hotels: voco hotels combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name voco, originating from Latin, means 'to invite' and 'call together,' representing the brand's thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco's reliably different hotels combine individualised service and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialise. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958819/Voco_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958821/Voco_2.jpg

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts