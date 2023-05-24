On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market worth $5.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030; registering a CAGR of 11.5 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing aging satellite constellations, need for satellite refuelling are driving the growth of the on-orbit satellite servicing market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206789424

Browse in-depth TOC on "On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market"

210 – Tables

55 – Figures

210 – Pages

On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service, Orbit, Type, end-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapid advancement in satellite technology to lead to obsolescence of on-orbit satellite services Key Market Opportunities More cost-effective than new satellite launches Key Market Drivers Aging satellite population

Based on Service, the Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Active debris removal (ADR) technologies can be used to capture and remove space debris from orbit, either by deorbiting it back to Earth or by moving it to a graveyard orbit where it will not pose a risk to another spacecraft. There are several different approaches to ADR, including using robotic arms, nets, tethers, and harpoons to capture and remove debris.

The benefits of active debris removal include reducing the risk of collisions between spacecraft and debris, reducing the amount of space debris in orbit, and improving the overall safety and sustainability of space operations. However, ADR is a complex and challenging undertaking, requiring advanced technologies and significant resources. It also raises legal and ethical questions, such as who is responsible for cleaning up space debris and how to prevent the creation of new debris in the future.

Based on Orbit, the Geostationary Orbit (GEO) segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

On-orbit servicing allows for repairs and maintenance to be performed on satellites in the GEO, which can help address unexpected failures or problems. This can provide greater flexibility and resilience to the satellite operator's network. On-orbit servicing can contribute to the long-term sustainability of space operations by reducing the amount of space debris that is generated from the launch and disposal of new satellites.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206789424

Based on region, the North America segment is lead the market during the forecast period.

The North America region is expected to lead the On-Orbit Satellite Servicing industry in 2023. Canada is an emerging market, with companies such as MDA Space Ltd. and Canadensis Aerospace developing advanced robotic servicing technologies. In November 2020, MDA was awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency to develop a robotic servicing vehicle for the International Space Station (ISS).

Furthermore, the increasing use of small satellites and constellations in North America is expected to drive the demand for on-orbit satellite servicing, as these satellites require more frequent maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance.

Overall, the on-orbit satellite servicing market in North America is expected to continue to grow as the demand for satellite communication and data services increases and as new technologies make it easier and more cost-effective to service satellites in orbit.

Major players operating in the On-orbit satellite servicing market include Maxar Technologies (US), Astroscale Holdings Inc. (Japan), SpaceLogistics LLC (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), and Thales Alenia Space (France) among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206789424

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Remote Sensing Services Market by Application, Platform (Satellites, UAVs, Manned Aircraft, Ground), End Use, Resolution (Spatial, Spectral, Radiometric, Temporal), Type, Technology (Active, Passive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Retail, Media), Forecasting Type (Nowcast, Short, Medium, Extended, Long), Purpose, Organization Size, & Region - 2026

Satellite Data Services Market by Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Vertical (Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental & Weather, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Insurance), Service (Image Data, Data Analytics), End-Use, Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/on-orbit-satellite-servicing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/on-orbit-satellite-servicing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets