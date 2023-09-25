Omixon Launches NanoTYPE MONO™ and MONOall™ RUO, a Singleplex Human Leukocyte Antigen Amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION™ Platform

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omixon Biocomputing Ltd. announced today the launch of NanoTYPE MONO™ and MONO all™ - RUO, a single locus human leukocyte antigen (HLA) amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION ™ platform

NanoTYPE MONO is designed to empower clinical laboratories by offering the ability to retype, confirm, and analyse single HLA genes with exceptional precision using high-resolution typing. This cutting-edge technology is set to help clinical laboratories in the field of genetic marker assessment, providing an unprecedented level of accuracy at a competitive pricing structure.

Traditionally, the use of high-resolution typing for HLA genes has been hindered by the arduous next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow, coupled with the limited availability and high cost of NGS equipment. As a result, many laboratories have relied on molecular techniques such as SSOP or RT-PCR, with lower resolution.

"NanoTYPE MONO marks a significant milestone in HLA typing technology," said Gregory Werner, Vice President of Product Innovation at Omixon Biocomputing Ltd. " With its ability to deliver high-resolution results at a competitive price point, it empowers laboratories to unlock a new level of precision and accuracy in their genetic testing. This opens-up exciting possibilities for disease and personalised medicine research".

By combining the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of NanoTYPE MONO for high-resolution HLA typing with the eco-friendly features of the MinION sequencers, laboratories can embrace a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to genetic analysis and research. NanoTYPE MONO enables labs of all sizes and budgets to enhance their genetic testing capabilities while seamlessly integrating with the compact and environmentally friendly MinION system. With reduced reagent consumption, limited waste, and a small ecological footprint, this integrated solution empowers laboratories to contribute to a greener future while advancing their scientific endeavours.

