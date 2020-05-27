Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Worth 1.92 Billion by 2027; Increasing Integration of the Substance in Dietary Supplements Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

- Key companies covered in the Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Report are Royal DSM N.V., Evonik, BASF SE, Lonza, Epax, Croda International, Plc., Cargill, Inc., Golden Omega, Corbion, Polaris, among others

PUNE, India, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global omega-3 fatty acids market size is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of these products will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing integration of omega-3 fatty acids in dietary supplements will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Concentrates, Fish Oil, Algae Oil, Krill Oil, and Other Plant Sources), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional/Fortified Foods, Infant Formulae, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed & Pet Food), and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027," the market was worth USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get the Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/omega-3-fatty-acids-market-100248

List of the key companies profiled in the Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Research Report are:

Royal DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Evonik ( Germany )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Lonza ( Switzerland )

) Epax ( Norway )

) Croda International, Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Cargill, Inc. ( United States )

) Golden Omega ( Chile )

) Corbion ( Netherlands )

) Polaris ( United States )

Omega-3 fatty acids substances that are present in food sources such as fish and flax seeds. Deemed as a vital source for the human body, these products have witnessed a massive demand in recent years. The increasing demand for the product will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The high investment in extraction of omega-3 fatty acids will create several growth opportunities for the market.

he corona virus outbreak has created a huge supply-demand gap, given the shutdowns in businesses across the world. Moreover, strict measures taken to minimize the spread of the disease have had an adverse effect on the growth of the overall market in 2020. Due to the severe losses, companies will look to adopt standout strategies that will help them recover economic losses.

Gain More Insights into the Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/omega-3-fatty-acids-market-100248

Increasing FDA Approvals Will Bode Well for Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It highlights the impact of newer strategies that major companies have adopted to generate substantial revenues. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In June 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it has approved the use of a few qualified health claims (QHC). The FDA announced that QHCs that state the effect of consumption of EPA and DHA on the human health. Omega-3 fatty acids are inclusive of these substances and their regulated use can help reduce chances of heart diseases. This product can also reduce the risks of hypertension and coronary diseases and their consumption in controlled amount can be of utmost help in human health and well-being. The report highlights the importance of FDA approvals on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of the Product Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market dominates the market. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of the product and its health benefits will lead to a wider product adoption. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 587.12 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth due to the presence of several large scale companies in this region.

Quick Buy – Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100248

Industry Developments:

September 2019: Polaris announced the launch of a new super-concentrated, ultra-purified algal omega-3 oil that is suitable for vegans and vegetarians, non-GMO and free from allergens.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast



By Source





Concentrates







Fish Oil







Algae Oil







Krill Oil







Other Plant Source





By Application





Dietary Supplements







Functional/Forified Foods







Infant Formulae







Pharmaceuticals







Animal Feed & Pet Foo





By Region





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America







Middle East & Africa

& North America Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast



By Source





Concentrates







Fish Oil







Algae Oil







Krill Oil







Other Plant Sources





By Application





Dietary Supplements







Functional/Forified Foods







Infant Formulae







Pharmaceuticals







Animal Feed & Pet Food





By Country (Value)





U.S







Canada







Mexico

TOC Continued…!!!

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/omega-3-fatty-acids-market-100248

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Oatmeal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Conventional and Organic), By Type (Quick/Instant Oatmeal, Steel cut/Irish Oatmeal, Scottish Oatmeal, and Oat Flour), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Others), Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheeses, Yogurts, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, and Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Meat Substitute Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy-based Ingredients, Wheat-based Ingredients, Textured Vegetable Proteins, and Other grain-based Ingredients), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Channels, and Foodservice), and Regional Forecasts 2019 – 2026

Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Aspartame, Acesulfame potassium, Saccharine, Sucralose, Stevia, Sugar Alcohols, and Others), Application [Food and Beverage (Table-top, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Other Processed Foods), Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Essential Oils Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/omega-3-fatty-acids-market-9954

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173325/Omega_Fatty_Acids_Market.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights