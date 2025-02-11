Omada's State of Identity Governance 2025 Report Finds IGA Struggles Continue Despite Better Funded Security Teams

Identity security seen as key component, but organizations struggle to find the right solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the release of its annual State of Identity Governance Report for 2025. The report examines IT and business leaders' perspectives on identity-related threats and the solutions they are adopting to address these challenges. The report is available for download here and a webinar can be viewed here.

The report reveals that 95% of leaders view identity security as a critical component of their overall cybersecurity strategy, with more than 86% expressing concern about the risks of identity-related threats. As digital transformation accelerates and non-compliance penalties increase, the urgency for stronger identity security has never been greater. Organizations are seeking improved identity governance to protect against escalating data breaches and the ensuing financial losses.

To provide a deeper understanding of how identity governance is currently being implemented in large organizations, Omada conducted a comprehensive survey of more than 500 IT and business leaders, including those responsible for identity governance and access management, compliance, cybersecurity, and general IT administration and management.

The report reveals:

Organizations are spending more on cybersecurity : Nine out of 10 respondents said the teams/resources responsible for IT security in their organizations are better funded than they were a year ago. At the same time, more than 6 in 10 (64.4%) respondents said they've purchased cyber liability insurance to help offset the costs of a data breach.

: Nine out of 10 respondents said the teams/resources responsible for IT security in their organizations are better funded than they were a year ago. At the same time, more than 6 in 10 (64.4%) respondents said they've purchased cyber liability insurance to help offset the costs of a data breach. Organizations still struggle with their IGA investments: Nearly four in 10 organizations still haven't deployed SaaS-based IGA, even though they recognize the need for a modern solution. What's more, nearly 60% of respondents identified restrictive total cost of ownership (TCO) as a principal deficiency in their current IGA solution.

Nearly four in 10 organizations still haven't deployed SaaS-based IGA, even though they recognize the need for a modern solution. What's more, nearly 60% of respondents identified restrictive total cost of ownership (TCO) as a principal deficiency in their current IGA solution. AI and automation are top criteria when choosing IGA solutions: More than half of respondents cited time-consuming manual processes as either the first or second issue driving their organization's IGA investment. As a result, AI and automation are key attributes that leaders look for when evaluating potential solutions, with Generative AI capabilities emerging as a top criterion.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Digital identities are proliferating, and companies must account for this. Identity security is the key to cybersecurity, but organizations often struggle with deriving the full benefits of IGA. They are looking for modern, cloud-based solutions that can be rapidly implemented at a lower cost but without the compromise on capability. Organizations' core IGA goals remain constant: securing identity management, maintaining consistent access control over sensitive resources, and ensuring compliance — there is no compromise on this critical capability but it must be fast, agile, simple to operate and low cost of total ownership."

