Omada Unveils Identity Analytics to Strengthen Identity Governance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today its new advanced data analytics solution within Omada Identity Cloud. With Identity Analytics, organizations are enabled to elevate how they perform identity reporting and role management.

In today's ever-evolving business environment, companies must properly manage user access and roles in order to comply with various regulations, maintain productivity, and stay secure. Manual processes can't keep up; they're time-consuming and riddled with error, which can create a morass of outdated, over-permissioned identities and inefficient access control processes that increase security risk. Furthermore, static and tabular reporting approaches are outdated; enterprises today require the ability to interact with their identity data.

Identity Analytics gives IGA teams the tools they need for a stronger security stance, maximum efficiency, and strict compliance. Using Machine Learning, Omada's Identity Analytics provide organizations with a powerful two-pronged approach:

Intelligent role mining – Omada uses an intelligent engine to analyze users' activity and access needs, then suggests optimal roles for each user. It's a data-driven approach that determines the right fit, increasing efficiency and maximizing user productivity from the beginning. This innovative approach simplifies role discovery, lowers complexity, and heightens security.

Data-driven insights – Next-level reporting capabilities offer visibility into access controls and user roles. This interactive experience empowers organizations with KPIs to optimize access assignments, find potential risks, and guarantee continuous compliance.

With Identity Analytics, IGA teams have a user-friendly interface that enables them to:

Data-driven insights fuel proactive discovery of possible weak points, enabling ongoing improvement of access control practices. Optimize the certification process: Organizations gain all the tools they need to assess the effectiveness of certification campaigns, prove compliance with external audits and internal regulations, continuously ensure compliance and minimize security vulnerabilities.

Benoit Grangé, CTO, Omada, said: "Earlier this year, we introduced the next generation of Omada Identity Cloud, which is built on a modern, cloud-native microservice architecture. Identity Analytics is a continuation of the work on this architecture and our next cloud-native feature set. This builds on our ongoing mission to innovate the IGA process and equip organizations with the tools they need to stay compliant and ahead of security risks."

For a detailed look at Identity Analytics, watch the Omada on-demand webinar "The Role of Analytics in Identity Governance and Administration".

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

