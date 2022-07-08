Oly Sport and Betswap Partner to Expand the World of Horse Racing Metaverse

"To continue evolving and meeting the needs of our eSport community, we are thrilled to announce our very first partnership with a betting platform," says Jimmy Chan, CEO of Oly Sport. "This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing the traditional horse racing industry to the metaverse."

Oly Sport is recognized as the world's first horse racing metaverse game using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), where players are rewarded virtual land and real land in-game. Most recently, they were named as the "Top 3 Metaverse Horse Racing Projects" by CryptoTVPlus in April 2022. Shortly after that, they gained significant brand recognition as a sponsor at the first Crypto Polo Cup event in Miami. Oly Sport raised $2.3 million through tokens in November 2021 and launched the Mainnet at the end of March 2022. They have hosted over 4,000 races to date with a race every twenty minutes. In recent news, Oly Sport shared that a tournament will be hosted for a whole month in July, keeping their fans excited.

"This collaboration will address the unmet need for accessibility in the world of sports betting, especially when it comes to NFT horse racing" shares Mavic, CEO of Betswap.gg. "We are now able to reach more users worldwide who are horse racing enthusiasts with the support, technology, and community from Oly Sport."

This decentralized platform allows users to participate securely and anonymously, as it offers transparency and locked contracts, in addition to reduced fees. Betswap.gg is an ERC-20 token and acts as the centrepiece of the sports betting platform. As a multi-chain token, BSGG resides on the Ethereum, Fantom, and Avalanche blockchains.

Despite the crypto market downtrend, Oly Sport and Betswap are two of a few projects that still follow their development roadmap and receive considerable public attention.

The official launch date for Oly Sport on BetSwap is set to be the first week of August.

–

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854940/Oly_Sport_Oly_Sport_and_Betswap_Partner_to_Expand_the_World_of_H.jpg

SOURCE Oly Sport