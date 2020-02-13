Olives An Integral Part Of The Mediterranean Diet- Olive Tomato Olive Soup Recipe By The Olive You Campaign

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Four servings

Ingredients

6 medium-sized ripe tomatoes

2 carrots

2 sprigs of celery

3 tablespoons virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons sugar

Zest of half a lemon

1200 ml vegetable broth

200 g strained yoghurt

100 g olive paste

A little cracked pepper

Cut the 6 tomatoes and the carrots into slices, and finely chop the celery. Put these ingredients into a baking pan, drizzle on the olive oil and sprinkle on the sugar. Bake for 30 minutes at 180ºC. Put the cooked ingredients into a strong blender, adding the lemon zest and hot broth. Blend and pour into bowls. Garnish with chilled yoghurt and the spicy olive paste. Sprinkle on the cracked pepper and serve. A hot soup for any time of the day!

