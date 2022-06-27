Oliver Linch Appointed CEO of Bittrex Global as Stephen Stonberg Steps Down

Linch will continue Bittrex Global's commitment to providing a best-in-class regulated cryptocurrency exchange

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of Bittrex Global GmbH and Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd. announce today that Stephen Stonberg has stepped down as CEO.

The Boards have appointed the current General Counsel of Bittrex Global, Oliver Linch, as CEO to oversee the management of the companies.

"As an integral part of the Bittrex Global leadership for the past three years, Stephen has overseen the growth of the company and its personnel and the creation of a highly experienced leadership team," said Bill Shihara, Co-Founder of Bittrex. "He has helped guide the company through a period of significant change in the sector and overseen the considerable expansion of the business. We are very grateful for his contribution to the company and send him all our best wishes."

"We are very pleased that Oliver Linch will now be leading Bittrex Global as CEO," said Shihara. "Oliver has over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, having advised major investment banks, brokers, exchanges and other financial institutions on regulatory matters across different regions including the US, UK, Middle East, and the European Union. As we welcome increased regulatory oversight in our sector, individuals like Oliver will be key to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the world of digital assets."

Stonberg said, "It has been a privilege and an incredible experience for me to have led this business over the past three years. I am so proud of what we have achieved in making Bittrex Global more customer-focussed and competitive and I am certain this will continue under Oliver's lead. I wish my friends and colleagues at the company all the best, and know that the future of Bittrex Global is bright."

Linch said, "I look forward to continuing to champion Stephen's drive for innovation and high levels of customer service at Bittrex Global. The company constantly strives for the highest standards of regulatory and legal compliance, at the same time improving its product and service offering for our customers, and I know that the whole leadership team will be focussed on building on the strong foundations put in place by Stephen."

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 500 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848189/Bittrex_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bittrex Global