Olive Oils From Spain Note Olive Oil Trend in Japan in 2019 Due to Links With Slow Food and Fermented Food

Japanese diet, with high soya bean, fish and algae consumption, has been contributing to the improvement of its inhabitants' health for years. In fact, the female population has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. This is due to their large and varied gastronomy, with popular and successful recipes. Olive oil is gaining more and more importance as a key ingredient in these.

Slow food, a trend growing in Japan

In Japan, Slow Food has begun to define lifestyles. Consumers have become more aware of food, examining its quality, its origin and production, and the optimal way to cook it. The Slow Food concept originated in Europe, a framework in which olive oil is used as a daily condiment. It is an ingredient that facilitates cooking and improves the quality of meals. This is one of the reasons why olive oil is gaining more followers in Japan.

Hakko-ryori, the word win ning followers

Gastronomy experts have highlighted a key word for 2019: Hakko-ryori (or fermented cuisine). Ingredients like miso or natto now acquire another dimension with fermentation. It's a kind of meal that, when tasting it, its flavors are enhanced if olive oil is added. For Japanese people, there are many uses for olive oil, such as using it to reinforce the flavor of a soya sauce, by making a tasty dressing to complement tofu.

Olive Oil, synonymous with versatility in cooking

Olive oil's versatility in cooking is extraordinary. It provides unique aromas and flavours, and it doesn't cover up other tastes. Olive oil can be used in both hot temperatures and cold ones. Furthermore, they can withstand higher temperatures in comparison to other vegetable oils, allowing chefs to use it several more times while cooking, or in the popular Japanese tempura, without losing its wonderful attributes.

