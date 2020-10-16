Olive Oils from Spain and the EU Announce Nutrition Manager Supervised, Nutrition-packed Fall Recipe for Children

Science has shown the importance of healthy eating in childhood. A study from Journal of Clinical Medicine has confirmed that following a Mediterranean diet, rich in extra virgin olive oil, is associated with less hospitalization of children during their first two years of life. Olive oil is an ingredient the Spanish are familiar with from childhood. The truth is that there, in 2019, the per capita consumption of olive oil in Spain was 10,55 kg, making it the number first consumer of olive oil globally. Japan, on the other hand, still has a very low per capita consumption.