Olga's journey from politics to Opera Star, a "Dream Come True".

The song is the latest preview of the classical singer-songwriter's album, which is expected to arrive at some point this year under the same title. "Dreams Come True" is a classical acoustic song and a high-energy anthem about believing in yourself and following your heart's voice. The song video will be available from February 14th. Inspired by her daily life, her music is a source of joy and harmony that unites people, the kind of music that touches the soul.

If you've listened to her previous single "If You", you'll begin to understand what Olga Barben's world is all about. Olga Barben, exudes passion in every note. Her voice and the authenticity of her interpretation, as the strings and piano envelop her voice to create this incredible alchemy, seduces not only classical music lovers but also the young generation.

She resigned from her position as a Congresswoman with no regrets, music has always been her first love, so it wasn't a hard choice, it was more of liberation, something that was inside of her just waiting for the right time, she believes that touching people with her music is more powerful and rewarding, people connect through music, it's about love, joy and sharing positive energy, she just wants to make good music and continue to share it around the world.

As a child growing up in the USSR (Ukraine), she was always passionate about classical music.

At the age of 5, she entered a music studio to learn to play the piano. At the age of 12, she entered the music conservatory. She studied at the University of Culture and Arts and learned to sing opera at the Faculty of Academic Singing. She has participated in many classical music competitions, such as "Scuola dell'Opera Italiana Fiorenza Cedolins", where she sang "My heart opens to your voice" from the opera "Samson and Delilah".

Recent performances:

New York, Carnegie Hall, Karl Jenkins, The Armed Man, Concert for Peace, 2020

Lucerne, Palace of Culture and Congress, KKL, Concert for classical music, 2018

Olga Barben is currently working on two new songs to be released early this year.

"Nothing is impossible in life. Believe in your dreams and never betray them"

