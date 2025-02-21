Okto, the first end-to-end chain abstraction solution for developers, promises 90% reduction in development time, now live on Testnet

Okto Platform Live On Testnet: Pioneering blockchain adoption and enabling seamless cross-chain transactions across major networks like HyperLiquid, Aptos, Solana, and EVM.

The live testnet link for Okto: https://testnet.okto.tech/

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okto, a complete chain abstraction platform, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Okto Platform Testnet - the industry's first Complete end-to-end chain abstraction solution. This groundbreaking solution is set to redefine the landscape of blockchain interoperability by simplifying decentralized application (dApp) development, cross-chain transactions, and multi-chain innovation. The platform enables seamless communication across a range of leading blockchain ecosystems, such as all EVM chains, HyperLiquid (HL), Aptos, Solana, and Cosmos chains/ecosystems.

Okto's chain abstraction technology is already delivering impressive results, with real-world success stories across gaming, social and DeFi applications that showcase its efficiency and transformative potential. The Okto Wallet, has facilitated the creation of over 12 million wallets, integrated more than 50 protocols, and supports over 20 EVM and Alt-VM chains. Okto has already clocked in $1 billion in Monthly Recurring Revenue.

Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-Founder of Okto & CoinDCX, said "We have been developing our Chain Abstraction technology for over two years, collaborating closely with prominent blockchain networks to rigorously test cross-chain transactions, liquidity, and interoperability. The results have been exceptional. Okto's core mission has always been to simplify the user experience, ensuring it mirrors the simplicity and efficiency of Web2 with just a single click. We are now empowering developers with the ability to seamlessly integrate Web3 functionalities into their applications with unprecedented ease and efficiency."

Rohit Jain, Head of DeFi Initiatives at Okto and CoinDCX, said: "We built a world-class team and collaborated with industry leaders such as Nethermind, Silence Laboratories, Across Protocol, and Agoric. By leveraging cutting-edge security from EigenLayer and Polygon CDK, each partnership brought vital expertise to our mission. Today, we stand at a pivotal moment with the launch of the Okto Platform Testnet."

"While collaborating with multiple networks co-building on the Okto platform, one key piece of feedback from developers has been the significant reduction in development time—by over 90%. Okto does the heavy lifting of abstracting Web3 complexities across fragmented ecosystems and empowers developers to offer their end users a frictionless, single-click experience. This allows developers to focus on their core product."

