OKB Global Empowerment with Enhanced Ecosystem Applications

As of today, the OKB team has developed up to 13 platform-based application scenarios along with 35 external application use cases, which allow OKB holders to purchase products or services with OKB token. Besides, OKB has also strengthened its global presence, now supporting 8 major fiat gateways including US dollar, Euro, South Korean won, Vietnamese dong, Indonesian rupee, etc., and is listed on over 50 trading platforms, including Bitfinex and Bitmax.

The report also announced that OKB will soon be migrated to the OKChain mainnet from the Ethereum ERC-20 network and 100% of the genesis block of OKT, the native token of OKChain, will be mapped to OKB holders. Besides, OKB holders will be able to participate in the governance of OKChain and become a supernode in the future as OKT and OKB will be interconnected to foster the ecological development of OKChain.

OKB continues to expand its ecosystem

As an exchange token adopted by OKEx, the world's largest spot and derivatives exchange, OKB now supports spot margin trading (up to 3x leverage) and Savings services on OKEx with a borrowing rate as low as 0.01%.

In terms of external use cases, OKB reached cooperation with 3 new partners, including ZelCore, HiCats and InfinitioWallet, covering crypto storage and blockchain game, which further improved the ecological layout of OKB.

The OKB globalization

On Feb, OKB has been listed on 5 exchanges, including Bitribe and BW, two well-known Korean trading platform, to open OKB/BTC and OKB/USDT trading pairs, Malta-based exchange BHEX, and BitSG, a notable exchange in Singapore, to support OKB depositing and withdrawal services and the ETF of OKB for spot margin trading. Apart from that, OKB also landed on ViteX, one of the major decentralized exchanges in the world, to support OKB's pending order mining services.

OKB is now in rapid global expansion, covering 141 countries and regions around the world, and is constantly working to enhance its liquidity and competitiveness in the market to reach new heights.

About OKEx

The world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

