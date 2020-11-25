Oilfield Communications Market worth $4.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Oilfield Communications Market by Component, Communication Network (VSAT Communication Network, Fiber Optic-based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network), Field Site, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oilfield Communications Market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as rising technological advancements for enhanced communication across oilfields, increasing investments in enhancing network infrastructure, and growing demand from oil and gas operators to scale the production of mature oilfields and reservoirs are expected to drive the adoption of the oilfield communications market.

Businesses providing oilfield communications solutions and services are expected to witness a minor decline in their growth for a short span of time. The COVID-19 lockdown has also reduced the demand for transportation fuels by up to half, forcing refineries to cut their rates or even stop production altogether. To survive the pandemic, oil and gas companies would have to restructure their General and Administrative (G&A) functions, launch operations improvements, reconsider supply chain and procurement, optimize trading capabilities, and deploy advanced technology-based networking solutions that support efficient remote connectivity. The lack of real-time visibility in complex oil and gas operations, massive skill shortage due to a shrinking pool of qualified technical personnel, and slow growth of the oil and gas industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the key challenges in the adoption of oilfield communications solutions and services.

The microwave communication network segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market by communication network has been segmented into VSAT communication network, TETRA network, cellular communication network, fiber optic-based communication network, and microwave communication network. The microwave communication network segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its ability to operate without any fiber-optic infrastructure and the relative ease of setting up a wireless network.

The midstream application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market is segmented based on application into upstream, midstream, and downstream. As onshore sites need periodic inspections to obtain early detection of events that might cause pipeline failure or create hazardous conditions, it is important to protect those pipelines from leaks and corrosion to protect the environment as well as keep the public safe from the occurrence of any hazardous condition. This leads to the adoption of oilfield communications solutions for onshore field sites.

Among field site, the offshore segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The oilfield communications market is segmented on the basis of field site into onshore and offshore. With the global lockdown and work-from-home practice picking up as need of the hour, companies are moving to the cloud-based infrastructure for managing and monitoring customer data and analyzing the supply chain process. There will be continuous growth in the demand for offshore infrastructure services and spending on specialized software, communications equipment, and telecom services.

Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is the largest revenue contributor to the global oilfield communications market. Factors such as regulations for improving safety standards, the presence of mature oil and gas reserves, combined with the increase in oil production, are expected to drive the European oilfield communications market. The growing investments of European oil and gas companies to strengthen their IT infrastructures, thus boosting the adoption of oilfield communications solutions. Middle East and Africa (MEA) has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of oil refineries and numerous exploration activities across the region.

Major vendors in the global oilfield communications market include Huawei (China), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi ABB Power Grids (Switzerland), Speedcast (Australia), Weatherford (US), Ceragon (US), RigNet (US), Hughes (US), Redline Communications (Canada), MR Control Systems (Canada), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Honeywell (US), Intel (US), GE Digital (US), PTC (US), Commtel (India), MoStar Communications (US), DAMM Cellular Systems (Denmark), BlueJeans (US), Nesh (US), Sensia (US), Ondaka (US), Sensalytx (UK), and WellAware (US).

