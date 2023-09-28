OFSTAR to Exhibit Extensive Energy Saving Products on Solar & Storage Live UK 2023

Enable Customers Offering Better Living Experience for Locals

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OFSTAR, a leading tech-driven energy solutions provider, is excited to announce its debut appearance in the UK at Solar & Storage Live 2023 (SSL 2023). We are set to showcase our state-of-the-art offerings for the very first time, featuring an array of innovative products including home energy storage, balcony energy storage, and a host of integrated smart solutions for both residential and commercial energy storage. Our experts will be on hand to address inquiries, and you can find us at Booth S7, Hall 5, NEC in Birmingham, UK, from October 17th to 19th.

SSL 2023, the UK's premier renewable energy exhibition, celebrates the forefront of the transition towards a greener, more intelligent, and decentralized energy landscape. This year, the event unites over 400 exhibitors from around the world, fostering fresh perspectives and pioneering partnerships aimed at driving the energy transition.

The UK Energy in Brief 2023 report reveals a 14% reduction in domestic energy consumption, attributed to record-high average temperatures in 2022 and shifts in consumer behavior driven by increased energy costs. The annual National Home Energy Survey, conducted by the Eco Experts and released in March, further underscores this change, with four out of five Britons adjusting their energy habits. Actions taken include reduced heating, lowered electricity usage, and more energy-conscious choices.

Additionally, 56% of survey participants actively took measures to enhance their homes' energy efficiency in the previous year. Solar Energy UK's Impact Report 2022 substantiates this trend, reporting an 80% increase in new solar PV installations in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Leveraging IoT, AI, and cloud technologies, OFSTAR is spearheading the development of integrated smart hardware and software solutions poised to revolutionize energy storage and consumption. Our extensive global ecosystem of smart energy appliances is testament to our success.

At SSL 2023, OFSTAR will unveil a comprehensive range of energy storage products, catering to diverse applications, from balcony energy storage to home and industrial/commercial solutions. In residential contexts, our home energy storage products seamlessly integrate with smart home IoT devices, empowering comprehensive household energy management. This encourages residents to harness solar power for cost-effective electricity and enhance energy efficiency.

For small businesses seeking solutions to manage peak and off-peak electricity prices, OFSTAR's products offer flexible configurations, ensuring safety and reliability. We collaborate closely with our customers to deliver affordable, accessible energy solutions, contributing to a sustainable future for the UK.

OFSTAR is committed to showcasing cutting-edge smart technologies and innovative concepts that will transform the energy storage and consumption landscape. We cordially invite you to join us from October 17th to 19th at Booth S7, Hall 5, NEC in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as we work towards providing sustainable power solutions for local communities and fostering a sustainable living environment.

