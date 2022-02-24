OFF Global secures brand licensing agreement to launch Nokia branded laptops and unveils its new flagship Nokia PureBook Pro

- French start-up, OFF Global, announces licensing agreement to launch Nokia branded laptops in 22 countries

- OFF Global will facilitate the design, manufacture, go-to-market strategy and sales of the new Nokia laptop range

- New Nokia PureBook Pro is unveiled with a sleek design and no compromise performance

LYON, France, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFF Global today announces a licensing agreement with Nokia for the design and sale of laptops. The new French technology company holds an international exclusive licence to create Nokia-branded laptops.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/fr/9018851-off-global-obtient-un-accord-de-licence-pour-le-lancement-des-ordinateurs/