OEGH Holdings: OEGH Holdings and related entities settles claims in the UK, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Romania and the BVI with Maxbet

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release has been issued by the following parties: OEGH Holdings S.à r.l.; Maximus Topco S.à r.l.; Maximus Holdco I S.à r.l.; Maximus Bidco I S.à r.l.; Maximus Holdco II S.à r.l.; Maximus Bidco II S.à r.l.; Max Bet Jocuri Electronice Srl; Max Bet Srl; Max Bet Slots Group Srl; Quality Customer Care Solutions Srl; Maxbet Entertainment Group Limited; Vladimir Sadovskii; Toptunes Limited; Maxim Pasik; and ASC Group Limited.

Maximus Bidco I S.à r.l., Maximus Bidco II S.à r.l. (the shareholders of Maxbet in Romania and in Malta) and their related entities and Maxbet Entertainment Group Limited, Vladimir Sadovskii, Toptunes Limited (the previous shareholders of Maxbet in Romania and in Malta), Maxim Pasik and ASC Group Limited have settled all claims between them in the UK, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Romania and the BVI arising out of or in connection with the purchase of the Maxbet businesses in Romania and in Malta in April 2021 and the consultancy services provided by ASC Group Limited to Maximus Bidco I S.à r.l..

The details of the settlement are confidential and the parties will not provide any further information on the matter.