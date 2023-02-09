OEG Offshore's marine consultancy company awarded Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind contract

NORTH YORKSHIRE, England, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive review process, Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC), an OEG Offshore company was selected by Dominion Energy to deliver a package of marine coordination support encompassing consultancy, training, and lead marine coordination for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, USA, the project will generate enough clean, sustainable energy to power up to 660,000 homes once fully constructed.

SMC’s Head of Marine Operations visits Dominion Energy’s facilities at Lambert Point, USA. (PRNewsfoto/OEG Offshore)

Installation of the project is scheduled to be complete in late 2026, with SMC contracted to deliver support for the duration of the construction phase.

SMC have now been awarded over seventy marine coordination contracts globally – this unrivalled level of experience, including direct experience in new and emerging markets, remains a significant factor in the company's ability to deliver safe and efficient solutions.

Both Dominion Energy and SMC have made a commitment to drive the development of local skillsets over the next 4-year period and beyond, with SMC providing a robust training programme of practical and theoretical learning that shall dovetail seamlessly into the framework of local jobs established by Dominion Energy.

George Moore, Business Development Director at SMC commented:

"We are beyond thrilled to be able to announce such a significant partnership in what is set to become a real powerhouse of an offshore wind market in the coming years. After years of discussions with the Dominion Energy team, it has become abundantly clear that the values of our two companies are extremely closely aligned and as such, this is a project we are very much looking forward to working on.

Together with Dominion Energy, we are confident in delivering a safe project, and we will use our experience to create a truly local, American Marine Coordination workforce that will support the project for many years to come".

"SMC brings its decades of experience in marine coordination to our CVOW project, helping us advance offshore wind to bring clean, renewable energy to our customers," said Michael Lundsgaard, Dominion Energy's Director of Offshore Wind. "SMC will support the safe construction of CVOW while developing a robust offshore wind work force in Hampton Roads."

To learn more about the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind projects, please visit www.coastalvawind.com

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine logistics, equipment supply, project management, personnel, communications, cable and subsea services. Headquartered in Aberdeenshire, UK, OEG's team of more than 750 personnel, service assets operating in every major offshore energy province from more than 65 main bases around the world. Visit www.oegoffshore.com

Specialist Marine Consultants Limited

SMC was established in 2006 and is a market leader in marine coordination for offshore wind farms as well as providing statutory inspections and balance of plant (BOP) work on offshore wind farms. SMC is a well-respected and trusted name in the offshore renewables industry delivering the highest standards of safety and quality across the supply chain. Visit www.smchse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999415/OEG_Offshore.jpg

SOURCE OEG Offshore