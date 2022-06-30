OEG Offshore provides remote island telecom project with onshore temporary accommodation solution

A further four modules of mixed sizes and amenities will follow as part of the rental contract by road transport and ferry in the coming weeks. The project scope also includes OEG's team of experienced technicians carrying out hook-up and commissioning at the onshore site in Stromness.

Andrew Glen, OEG Offshore's UK General Manager comments, "Feedback has been very positive from our client, with our on-site accommodation modules delivering significant benefits including increased productivity because of reduced travel times, along with lower CO2 emissions and fuel costs during daily travel to the work site."

Across different sectors, OEG's temporary accommodation solutions enable workers to live closer to work sites which facilitates operations in remote locations.

The project is part of the Scottish Government's Reaching 100% Programme (R100) to connect Scotland's remote communities with high-speed broadband.

Available for rental or purchase, satisfying onshore and offshore temporary accommodation requirements from our global network of over 60 key locations, these modules meet the requirements of oil & gas, marine, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851443/OEG_Offshore.jpg

SOURCE OEG Offshore