OECD "PISA for Schools" test now available across the UK, announces online assessment provider Janison

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its accreditation by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as sole provider of the "PISA for Schools" assessment to schools in the United Kingdom, global edtech pioneer Janison announces that the test is now available to all schools in the UK. Details are available at janison.com.

"PISA for Schools" is an online assessment that supports individual school improvement efforts using benchmarking based on the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). It tests a sample of 15-year-olds with two components:

A 2-hour cognitive test in reading, mathematics and science using scenario-based real-life questions - testing the application of knowledge.

A 30-minute student questionnaire which asks about a student's situation at home and school, reactions to the learning environment, and confidence and motivation for doing well at school.

Janison is an Australian publicly listed education technology developer and OECD knowledge partner, which has been achieving world-firsts in online learning and assessment since the late 1990s. Its assessment platform, Janison Insights, delivers 6.5 million tests per year across 117 countries and powers the "PISA for Schools" test.

Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for the Directorate for Education and Skills, said: "Participating schools receive their own tailored school report containing valuable information on students' skills in reading, mathematics and science. "PISA for Schools" also gives students a voice by asking them to share their insights into classroom climate, their own motivation for learning, and their social and emotional skills."

"PISA for Schools" also includes analysis on the impact of COVID-19 based on students' own experience of distance learning, use of technology and how they managed their return to classrooms.

The test does not generate league tables, and the OECD does not publish the results. Participating schools can choose to share their insights locally or through a growing "PISA for Schools" online community that connects participating schools from more than 15 other countries, including the US.

Sara Ratner, Group Executive – OECD PISA for Schools at Janison, said early conversations indicated UK schools are eager to participate. "They're excited by the opportunity to benefit from "PISA for Schools". Around the world schools and systems who take part are unpacking the data in their confidential, individualised reports and using the evidence to set strategic goals."





