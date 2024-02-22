ODYSEA and Subsea7 Utilize Proxxima™ Technology on Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Pipeline

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODYSEA announced the successful offshore installation by Subsea7 of approximately eleven kilometers of deepwater pipelines utilizing ODYSEA's groundbreaking Goldilocks (GDLX™) insulation technology, enabled by ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ polyolefin thermoset resin systems. This industry-leading project was completed with zero safety incidents and ahead of schedule while showcasing exceptional performance.

Deepwater Pipelines

ODYSEA CEO Tanmay Desai describes Goldilocks insulation as "an innovative and game-changing technology solution for line pipe, field joints, and subsea structures that enables a much faster, safer, and high-quality thermal insulation system."

The insulation was applied to the flowline and riser pipes by ODYSEA for a global supermajor energy client in the Gulf of Mexico and installed in deepwater by Subsea7's Seven Oceans reel lay vessel.

GDLX™ is a castable thermal insulation coating for subsea pipelines, field joints, and structures. Utilizing a unique molding process, ODYSEA can deliver a solution that significantly reduces the complexity of a time-intensive, multi-layer process. The solution is highly portable, which can enable in situ insulation in any location around the world. The technology is proven to generate less waste and allows clients to achieve their first oil sooner due to the ability to insulate pipes faster than traditional insulations.

The technology behind GDLX™ is made possible by ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ resin system, a polyolefin thermoset with super-low viscosity and a controllable fast cure. ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ resin systems have an exceptional balance of strength and toughness, are highly resistant to temperature and pressure, have no depth limitations, and are extremely hydrophobic, resisting water uptake that can otherwise damage insulation properties. These factors make GDLX™, enabled by the Proxxima™ resin system, an excellent choice for subsea insulation projects.

This Gulf of Mexico project required specific and extensive validation, which ODYSEA met through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) process, multiple customer tests, and now through successful project execution. GDLX™ has proven its resilience and reliability from laboratory tests to meet the client's expectations on high-pressure, high-temperature projects.

"The successful adoption of this new insulation technology was made possible by our collective commitment to innovation, as well as rigorous testing that ensured project certainty and timely delivery," said José Manuel Torres, SCM Technology Manager at Subsea7.

About Subsea7:

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. With a strong commitment to safety and innovation, Subsea7 provides project management, engineering and construction expertise across the full energy lifecycle.

About ODYSEA:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ODYSEA is an innovative company advancing thermal insulation and flow assurance solutions for subsea infrastructure using new technology to bring project peace of mind in A Simpler Way than it has been done in the past. Our commitment to technology, sustainability, and collaboration drives us to push the boundaries of what's possible in deepwater pipelines and subsea structures. ODYSEA is a division of The Bayou Companies.

