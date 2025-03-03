ISTANBUL, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine (BIST: ODINE), a global technology partner, has worked with Mavenir to empower Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) through the advanced cloud-based automation of its telecom infrastructure, utilizing Odine Orion, a comprehensive wholesale voice management platform engineered by Turkish engineers. By leveraging Odine's expertise in network automation and orchestration, this initiative enhances Turkcell's operational efficiency, modernizing provisioning and call routing within a telco cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution that improves scalability and reliability.

Odine to Provide Advanced Cloud-Based Provisioning for Turkcell

The project marks a significant advancement in telco voice infrastructure transformation, delivering a fully integrated, automated provisioning and routing application that seamlessly integrates with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. As part of this project, Odine enhances its Call Routing System (CRS) for fixed domain services, enabling seamless provisioning of session border controllers (SBCs) for enterprise traffic, intelligent call routing, and deep Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integration to optimize provisioning workflows. This modern infrastructure advances operational agility while establishing a strong foundation for future digital advancements in telecommunications. Odine remains dedicated to the design and deployment of its proprietary solution, ensuring a seamless transition to a more automated and efficient system.

Furthermore, as part of this initiative, legacy interconnect systems have been 100% virtualized and existing solutions have been replaced with the Orion Wholesale Voice Management platform. New functionalities such as routing, billing, route optimization, and fraud detection have been introduced, seamlessly integrating with all nodes within Turkcell to enable a fully automated interconnect solution. Additionally, essential features such as number portability have been incorporated into this platform, further optimizing interconnect operations and reinforcing automation across the network.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Network Technologies Officer, at Turkcell, stated: "At Turkcell, we continuously invest in innovative technologies to enhance our network capabilities and deliver our customers enhanced service experiences together with our partners. As part of our commitment to supporting local technology providers, we are pleased to collaborate with Odine and global software-based telecommunications networking provider Mavenir, leveraging their locally developed solutions and engineering expertise to drive innovation in our network, further optimizing our provisioning and call routing infrastructure."

"As digital transformation accelerates across industries, automation and cloud-based solutions have become essential for optimizing operations and ensuring long-term efficiency. At Odine, we are dedicated to developing technologies that enhance operational agility, streamline complex processes, and support business growth," said Alper Tunga Burak, Chairman and CEO of Odine. "Our collaboration with Mavenir and Turkcell exemplifies this commitment, leveraging our locally developed solutions and the expertise of our engineers to deliver advanced automation and orchestration capabilities, bringing together these innovations to create a more efficient and scalable network environment. By addressing operational challenges and improving provisioning processes, we are enhancing service delivery and maintaining a resilient, future-ready infrastructure."

ABOUT TURKCELL:

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

ABOUT ODINE:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

www.odine.com

Contact:

Harika Nihan Gündem,

Head of Marketing,

harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631739/Odine_Turkcell.jpg