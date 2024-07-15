Ochama Launches "Ochama 1h Delivery", Strengthening Commitment to Timeliness

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochama, JD.com's innovative omni-channel retailer, recently announced the launch of "ochama 1h delivery," underscoring the company's dedication to providing swift and reliable shopping experiences that meet the evolving needs of its customers. This new service provides free one-hour delivery for select products across most of Amsterdam, setting it apart as the only complimentary service of its kind in the Netherlands.

The new "ochama 1h delivery" service encompasses a diverse range of product categories such as fresh and frozen foods, beverages, beers, personal care items, and more. Customers placing orders between 9 AM and 11 PM will receive their packages within one hour. For orders made after 11 PM, delivery will be scheduled before 10 AM the following day.

A subsidiary of JD.com, China's largest retailer by revenue, ochama leverages advanced supply chain technologies and capabilities to offer efficient delivery. The cornerstone of the new 1h delivery service is the strategically located Forward Distribution Center (FDC) in Amsterdam. Optimally positioned to serve customers, the FDC supports storage, sorting, and immediate order fulfillment, effectively serving consumers within a 3 km radius. Specifically, orders are immediately relayed to the Amsterdam FDC upon placement. There, ochama's dedicated team swiftly picks and packs the items. The package is then delivered directly to the customer's doorstep by ochama's in-house delivery couriers, ensuring a seamless and efficient delivery process.

To further accommodate the diverse pick-up preferences of consumers, ochama has recently deployed more than 1,000 pick-up lockers across the Netherlands and Belgium. This innovative, automated pickup option enhances the convenience of ochama's existing pick-up services. Ochama currently offers home delivery services in 24 countries and operates over 800 pickup points across the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France. Additionally, ochama introduced same-day pick-up services in select regions in the Netherlands.

During the recent "618 Grand Promotion," an annual sales event featuring significant discounts on a wide range of products, ochama reported a 245% year-on-year increase in electronics sales, highlighting the growing trust and preference among its customer base.

Looking ahead, ochama remains dedicated to its mission of providing superior quality, affordability, and convenience, ensuring an enhanced shopping experience for all its customers.

About ochama

Ochama is an innovative B2C omni-channel retailer that uses state-of-the-art retail and supply chain solutions to offer a comprehensive, full-category assortment of both top-rated and budget-friendly products at the best prices.