Obesity Market to Showcase Robust Growth at a CAGR of 23% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The obesity market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in upcoming novel treatment options, increasing market size due to increasing prevalence, and increasing global healthcare investment and funding.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Obesity Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, obesity emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the obesity market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,052 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total obesity prevalence among adults in the 7MM was approximately 1 82 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading obesity companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike ( Shandong ) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years. The obesity therapies in the pipeline include Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, Cotadutide, BI 456906, RZL-012, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, Leucine/sildenafil, MBL949, TG103, SHR20004, CT-868, PF-06882961, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, and others.

and others. The dynamics of the obesity market are anticipated to change during the forecast period, owing to the expected launch of new therapies.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a chronic health condition that leads to abnormal or excessive fat accumulation or adipose tissue in the body that presents a health risk. It is an imbalance between calories ingested and calories burned. The causes of obesity include heredity, a sedentary lifestyle, excessive fat, sugar consumption (energy-dense meals), certain medications, and endocrine issues. Changes in the environment or society, as well as behavior and culture, have a direct influence.

Obesity symptoms extend beyond increased body fat, and it can cause skin problems, shortness of breath, difficulty sleeping, and other symptoms. Some symptoms are even known to raise a person's likelihood of developing certain diseases and disorders. These can be life-threatening or even fatal in some situations.

Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight estimates, there were approximately 182 million prevalent cases of obesity in adults in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM, the EU5 had recorded the highest obesity prevalence in 2021.

The obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total prevalent cases of obesity

Total Obesity patients seeking help

Total treated cases of obesity

Obesity Treatment Market

Obesity treatments include losing weight through healthy eating, increasing physical activity, and making other lifestyle changes. Some people may benefit from weight-management programs to lose or maintain their weight, and some obese people cannot lose enough weight to improve their health or maintain weight loss.

Moreover, when a patient has not been able to lose weight through diet and exercise and meets one of the following criteria, the doctor may consider a weight-loss drug for the patient: body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 or BMI greater than 27 and the patient has a serious medical problem related to obesity, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Prescription medications for treating obesity and overweight work in a variety of ways. Some medications, for example, may help you feel less hungry or full sooner, and other medications may make it more difficult for the body to absorb fat from food.

Furthermore, the FDA-approved obesity drugs currently available on the market for treatment include Contrave (Currax Pharmaceuticals), Saxenda (Novo Nordisk), Wegovy (Novo Nordisk), Qsymia, (Vivus/IEH Biopharma), Xenical (Hoffmann-La Roche/H2 Pharma), Imcivree (Rhythm Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Obesity Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Semaglutide oral: Novo Nordisk

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Cotadutide: MedImmune

BI 456906: Boehringer Ingelheim

RZL-012: Raziel Therapeutics

NNC0174-0833: Novo Nordisk

Pemvidutide: Altimmune

Tesomet: Saniona

Xla1: YSOPIA Bioscience

IBI362: Innovent Biologics

HSG4112: Glaceum

S-237648: Shionogi

ARD-101: Aardvark Therapeutics

LY 3437943: Eli Lilly and Company

Leucine/sildenafil: NuSirt Biopharma

MBL949: Novartis

TG103: CSPC Baike ( Shandong ) Biopharmaceutical

) Biopharmaceutical SHR20004: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

PF-06882961: Pfizer

NNC0165-1875: Novo Nordisk

XW 003: Sciwind Biosciences

LY3502970: Eli Lilly and Company

EMP16-01: Empros Pharma

NNC-0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

NNC0247 0829: Novo Nordisk

Obesity Market Dynamics

Obesity management and its associated comorbidities have evolved. Obesity treatment currently aims to reduce body weight and fat percentage to prevent the onset of obesity-related health problems and improve the patient's overall health. More companies are focusing on the upcoming obesity therapeutic pipeline to address the challenges mentioned above.

Moreover, obesity cases in children and adults have increased due to sedentary lifestyles and other risk factors associated with obesity, accelerating obesity market growth. Furthermore, many government and non-government organizations are attempting to raise awareness of obesity among patients. As a result, patients will seek appropriate treatment, further expanding the obesity market.

However, certain factors are slowing down the obesity market growth. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the obesity market growth.

Moreover, there is a significant disparity in the disease staging systems used in the obesity treatment landscape. As a result, there is a need to agree on when and if different staging systems should be used. Furthermore, obesity-related comorbidities necessitate additional medications and treatments, complicating obesity management and increasing costs and patient adherence.

Scope of the Obesity Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

Key Obesity Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, H2 Pharma, Vivus, IEH Biopharma, Orexigen Therapeutics, Currax, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike ( Shandong ) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, and others

Key Obesity Therapies : Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, Cotadutide, BI 456906, RZL-012, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, Leucine/sildenafil, MBL949, TG103, SHR20004, CT-868, PF-06882961, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, and others

: Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, Cotadutide, BI 456906, RZL-012, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, Leucine/sildenafil, MBL949, TG103, SHR20004, CT-868, PF-06882961, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies

Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and barriers

Obesity market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Market Key Insights 2. Obesity Market Report Introduction 3. Obesity Market Overview at a Glance 4. Obesity Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Obesity Treatment and Management 7. Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Obesity Marketed Drugs 10. Obesity Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Obesity Market Analysis 12. Obesity Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Obesity Market Drivers 16. Obesity Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

