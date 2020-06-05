Oasis Discovery Expands with European Team and Data Centre

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Discovery , a virtual eDiscovery software and infrastructure service provider, has expanded its global footprint by adding a team and data centre space to serve legal service providers, law firms, and corporate legal departments across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Oasis Discovery procures, manages, and secures a suite of eDiscovery applications that are hosted in a secure private cloud environment. They have provided services to the legal industry in the United States since 2012 by offering behind-the-scenes support for such technology applications as Relativity, Brainspace, and Nuix–all services that are now available in the UK.

"Many of our clients have international footprints and have been asking us to expand into other markets for years. The UK team and data centre allows us to deliver our IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and hosting solutions to those clients, and brings our expertise and unique service offerings to that region," said Oasis Discovery CEO and Founder, Brandon Law.

The new data centre facility is provided by Virtus , one of the fastest-growing, most efficient, and flexible data centres in the UK. It provides 100% uptime (built to Uptime Tier III standard), is carrier-neutral, has 24/7 on-site security, and is eco-efficient. Oasis Discovery custom builds their secure and private infrastructure specifically for eDiscovery (the aspect of identifying, collecting, and producing electronic information for litigation or investigation purposes). The new UK space maintains a multitude of certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 (Service Management), BS EN ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), among others.

With the UK addition, Oasis now maintains a total of three data centres and a fully distributed workforce. For more information, contact Oasis Discovery Regional Manager, David Nichols at dn@oasisdiscovery.com.

About Oasis Discovery

Oasis provides secure, private cloud solutions specifically designed for electronic discovery. Oasis provides a fully integrated solution that includes data centres, server infrastructure, software licensing, maintenance, administration, and all the service layers in between.

Oasis Discovery has earned a reputation as the "vendor to the vendors" by supporting over 50 legal service providers with infrastructure and software solutions from behind the scenes. The company is based in Los Angeles. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177392/Oasis_Discovery_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.oasisdiscovery.com



SOURCE Oasis Discovery