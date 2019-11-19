OANDA names Lucian Lauerman Head of Solutions for Business

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA Global Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucian Lauerman as Head of Solutions for Business. Based in London, he will be responsible for the strategic growth of the firm's corporate offering, which delivers cutting-edge foreign exchange technologies and services to leading companies around the world.

Lauerman brings with him more than 20 years' experience in the financial services industry. He joins OANDA from Saxo Bank, most recently serving as Global Head of Electronic Distribution following a term as Head of the API Business. He has previously worked with several prestigious institutions including Lloyds Banking Group, GL Trade - Capital Markets Solutions and FNX Limited.

Chief Operating Officer, Kurt vom Scheidt said, "A seasoned professional, we're delighted to welcome Lucian to the OANDA team. Given his deep-seated knowledge of the FX market and electronic trading sector, he is perfectly placed to further build on the foundations of our corporate and institutional solutions, driving company growth through technological innovation in the years to come."

Lauerman added, "Trusted for accuracy and reliability by top audit firms, accounting teams and thousands of corporations globally, OANDA Rates® are acknowledged by several tax authorities and governmental agencies and are widely considered the gold standard in exchange rates data. As such, I'm delighted to be joining such a dynamic firm with a well-established reputation for helping companies mitigate risk and protect their bottom line. I am looking forward to helping grow the business in the future."

The OANDA Exchange Rates API provides access to daily averages, spot and forward rates, central bank exchange rates and tick-level data for 38,000+ currency pairs, over 200 currencies, commodities, and precious metals, as well as exchange rates sourced from 25 central banks and historical currency rates that date back to 1990.

The company leverages its access to a full range of interbank liquidity, proprietary trading technology and pricing algorithms to calculate accurate exchange rates based on actual forex transactions, giving users a true reflection of the forex market and enabling enterprise platforms to automate critical processes requiring currency rate conversion.

Meanwhile, OANDA Money Transfer and OANDA Corporate FX Payments provide international money transfers and FX risk management solutions to individuals and corporations, respectively.

The OANDA Exchange Rates API and related products are available through OANDA Corporation.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE OANDA