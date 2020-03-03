OANDA adds cutting-edge new Chasing Returns functionality to all platforms

Drawing on Chasing Returns' specialist understanding of behavioural science, the Trading Performance Management portal already provides an in-depth view into individual trading habits, enabling OANDA's clients to take immediate advantage of personal analytics to better understand their behavioural biases such as whether they are more successful on a particular day of the week or when trading a specific product.

Now, under the new agreement, OANDA clients will also be able to access more advanced Chasing Returns features across the firm's entire suite of platforms - including the API and third-party platforms - such as:

Gameplan Pro, which includes enhanced trading insights focusing on the psychological aspect of the individual trader's performance

A new goal-setting option that allows traders to set predefined targets to achieve their trading goals

PlayMaker, which enables traders to monitor risk in real-time and set predefined take profit and stop-loss levels

OANDA Performance Statements option that allows traders to keep daily records and download statements on demand that include Chasing Returns performance data and market insights alongside their account history

"A FinTech firm at heart, OANDA has long been dedicated to providing clients with access to state-of-the-art trading tools that utilise cutting-edge technology to help them be more successful. As such, extending our ongoing relationship with Chasing Returns was an obvious choice, introducing new features and advanced functionality to our OANDA Trading Management Portal that clearly add value to clients by showing how a better understanding of inherent individual trading biases can lead to improved discipline and portfolio profitability," said Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Client Officer at OANDA.

"We're delighted to have extended our relationship with OANDA, exploring new ways we can work together to help their clients succeed," said CEO of Chasing Returns Ann Hunt. "Based on behavioural science, our tools have been specifically designed to provide deep insights into individual trading strategies, providing a clear line of sight over when each individual is most - and least - successful, enabling them to enjoy a more objective view that could help maximise success. We hope this will help create a competitive edge in the trading strategies of OANDA clients all over the world."

Siddiqui continued, "We look forward to further building on the foundations of our partnership with Chasing Returns in the coming years to continue to make more insightful risk management tools available to our clients."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About Chasing Returns

Irish FinTech Chasing Returns has its operating base in Dublin. Its products were first launched in 2016 and are currently deployed in 82 countries. Contact CEO Ann Hunt at ann.hunt@chasingreturns.com For more information, please visit chasingreturns.com. You can follow Chasing Returns on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

