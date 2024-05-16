Oakdoor partners with Nexor to advance high assurance security solutions

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakdoor, a pioneer in hardware-enforced security solutions, which is part of PA Consulting (PA), and Nexor, the leading specialist in Secure Information Exchange, have announced a strategic partnership to advance a high assurance cross domain solution for secure data sharing. The partnership will start to create highly integrated software guarding and hardware verification solutions – with the aim of making access to data more secure and manageable for customers using multiple security domains worldwide.

Oakdoor has revolutionised data diodes in recent years, raising security standards and diode performance whilst reducing their complexity and cost. Meanwhile, Nexor has over 30 years' experience in delivering secure information exchange at the highest level. By working together and sharing their expertise, the two companies will work to make the most secure cross domain solutions available to a wider range of customers.

The partnership will enable Nexor's GuarDiode to be combined with Oakdoor's cutting-edge data diodes to form a powerful cross domain solution, which will deliver unparalleled protection and resilience against evolving cyber threats. This is because Nexor's software detects and removes malicious content by validating data against comprehensive information management policies. This allows controlled filtering of sensitive information assets into and out of critical systems. Meanwhile, Oakdoor's UK CAPS approved data diodes are a critical hardware component for eliminating infiltration or exfiltration attack vectors within the cross domain solution.

Tim Lunn, Founder and Head of Product at Oakdoor, said: "We are excited to announce our partnership with Nexor, which aims to bring this high assurance cross domain solution to the market. By integrating Oakdoor's National Cyber Security Centre approved diodes with Nexor's proven protocol and management software system, we are creating a more holistic solution for customers that are working at the highest classification levels.

Tim Thompson, Managing Director at Nexor, said: We are thrilled to partner with Oakdoor, part of PA Consulting, combining Nexor's advanced software with robust hardware to enhance market support and innovation. By harnessing exceptional engineering prowess alongside advanced software and hardware development, this strategic alliance positions both companies to pioneer more cohesive and impactful solutions, steadfastly advancing our pledge to excellence and customer satisfaction."

About Oakdoor, part of PA Consulting:

Oakdoor, part of PA Consulting, is recognised for its innovative approach to semiconductor technology, offering robust, hardware-enforced security solutions that safeguard sensitive information and guard critical networks against modern cyber threats. Oakdoor's CAPS approved data diodes are a critical hardware component for eliminating infiltration or exfiltration attack vectors within the cross domain solution. Developed at PA Consulting's Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC), Oakdoor's solutions integrate principles of uni-directional data flow with advanced hardware-based security, providing a critical layer of protection for organisations worldwide.

About Nexor:

Nexor excels in providing high-assurance threat and risk mitigation expertise and solutions globally. Our unique blend of Research & Advisory Services is delivered by experts trusted to lead MOD research projects into the future of cross-domain technology. With a product portfolio that is both highly customisable and aligned with NCSC import/export patterns and High Assurance principles, Nexor continues to set the standard in secure information exchange. Our agile development capabilities ensure solutions are precisely tailored to balance risk, budget, and functionality according to our customer's specific business and security needs.